Roseville's Maidu Park to Host USA Ultimate College Championships

Roseville CA - Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to be teaming up with USA Ultimate again after a year hiatus, to bring not one but two exciting tournaments to Maidu Park this month.

First up is the NorCal Division I College Men's and Women's Conference Championships that will take place on April 15 and 16. Ultimate will return to the Roseville at the end of the month with the Southwest Regional Division I Championships on April 29-30.



This weekend will showcase approximately 16 NorCal college teams coming from as far north as Humboldt State and down south as far as Fresno State. The top team to watch is Stanford's Women's team as they are currently ranked number one in the nation and their Men's team which comes in at number 18 nationally. With more than 700 college teams now competing nationwide, clearly the competition at Maidu will be top-notch!

USA Ultimate Men's College Director for the Southwest Region Kerry Karter stated, "We are looking forward to returning to Maidu this month, in 2015 we played our Regional Championships on those fields and I am excited to be back for that event as well as the Conference Championships."

The teams competing this weekend will be hoping to advance on to the Southwest Regional Championships on April 29-30. This region includes the Desert, NorCal and SoCal which covers the geographic area from Hawaii to Arizona and even parts of Mexico. The top 16 teams in both Men's and Women's for the Southwest region will compete for a spot at the National Division I Championships that will be held in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 26-29.



If you haven't watched the exciting sport of ultimate live, here is your chance. There is no fee for spectators and you are guaranteed plenty of action as ultimate combines elements of soccer, football, basketball and field hockey in a truly unique way. Mark your calendars and come check out one or both of these exciting, ultimate events! Maidu park is located at 1550 Maidu Drive in Roseville.