Roseville Flash Crime Report (4.14.17)

Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of select crime reports and activity from Roseville Police for the period covering April 6- 13, 2017.

Northeast Roseville

Olympus Pointe, DUI: At about 9 a.m. April 9, an officer stopped a motorist who was going almost 20 mph over the speed limit on East Roseville Parkway near Secret Ravine. A 23-year-old Roseville man was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

East Roseville Parkway, DUI: At 9:24 p.m. April 7, officers responded to a call of a drunk driver in a parking lot in the 1400 block of Eureka Road. The driver backed into another car and left the scene. With the help of witnesses, officers stopped the car on Atlantic Street at Yosemite Street and arrested the driver, a 46-year-old Roseville woman, on suspicion of DUI.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Cresthaven, thefts from vehicles: On April 7, someone stole tools from an unlocked pickup-mounted toolbox in the 600 block of Lyndhurst Avenue. Overnight April 9/10, someone forced entry into a locked pickup in the 500 block of Lyndhurst and stole items.

Cherry Glen, DUI: At 1:35 a.m. April 8, an officer stopped a car on Douglas Boulevard near Bing Alley, and evaluated the driver for DUI. When he told the driver he was under arrest, the driver ran a short distance, but was quickly subdued and taken into custody. The 33-year-old Rocklin man was arrested on suspicion of being a repeat-offender DUI and resisting arrest.

Folsom Road, vehicle theft: Overnight April 7/8, someone stole a blue 1994 Honda Accord from the 100 block of Sutter Avenue.

Folsom Road, traffic-related assault, arrest made: At about 8:40 p.m. April 10, officers responded to a traffic incident on Sutter Avenue and Folsom Road, where one driver allegedly rammed his car into another car, then drove away. Officers located the suspect car abandoned in a parking lot on Harding Boulevard and had it towed. The next day, they arrested a 22-year-old Roseville resident on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (allegedly using his vehicle to ram another vehicle).

Folsom Road, prowling: At 9:40 p.m. April 10, officers responded to a report of a man rummaging in a trash can outside a home on Estates Court. As officers arrived, they saw the man looking into a resident's outside refrigerator. Officers cited the 50-year-old Sacramento man on suspicion of prowling on private property and possessing a concealed dagger (fixed-blade knife).

Folsom Road, burglary, arrests made: At about 11:15 a.m. April 12, officers responded to a hotel in the 200 block of Harding Blvd. to investigate the theft of hotel property from one of the rooms. Their investigation led them to search another room in the hotel and a car in the parking lot. They found the stolen property and returned it to the hotel. They also found drugs, drug paraphernalia and other unsafe items within reach of young children in the room. Two men, ages 26 and 33, from Sacramento and North Highlands, and a 30-year-old woman from North Highlands were arrested on various charges including burglary, possession of methamphetamine for sale and child endangerment. The children were released to the care of children's protective authorities.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Sierra Vista, vandalism: On April 7, someone vandalized a restroom at Woodbridge Park.

Los Cerritos, burglary, arrest made: Between 6:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. April 10, someone went into a home in the 500 block of Niles Avenue through an unlocked window while the residents were out, and stole items of value. Update: A suspect was identified. On April 12, officers searched an apartment in Sacramento, recovered stolen property, and arrested a 24-year-old Sacramento man on suspicion of burglary and other related charges.

Vineyard, vehicle theft: Overnight April 11/12, someone stole a white 1998 Honda Civic from the 1300 block of Zinfandel Drive.

North central Roseville

Foothills-Junction, vehicle theft: Between 2 and 6 p.m. April 7, someone stole a green 1992 Saturn SL sedan from a lot in the 4000 block of Foothill's Boulevard.

Pleasant Grove, burglary of an occupied home: At about 3 a.m. April 8, a resident of Ainsdale Drive saw a stranger in his hallway. He grabbed the intruder, pushed him out the door into the garage and locked the door behind him, then called police. Officers were able to identify a suspect, stopped his car and arrested him soon afterwards in northwest Roseville. The 18-year-old Roseville resident was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken to the Placer County Jail. Detectives are investigating a connection between him and other reports of prowling in west Roseville over the past few months, where someone was reported checking the door handles of homes in the middle of the night. If you've had any such suspicious activity and haven't yet reported it to police, or noted any suspicious activity involving an older white Infiniti sedan, email Detective Coghlan at acoghlan@roseville.ca.us .

Highland Reserve, theft from vehicles: Around 3 a.m. April 7, someone broke into a pickup in the 600 block of Bridgeford Drive, taking items, and rummaged through an unlocked car on Granada Pass Court, taking more items. A white station wagon was seen at one of the thefts.

Stanford, shoplifting made worse: At 6:30 p.m. April 11, teenagers left a grocery store in the 700 block of Pleasant Grove Boulevard carrying bottles of liquor. When an employee tried to stop them, they knocked the employee down (thereby increasing their crime from shoplifting to robbery), got in a car and drove away. A couple minutes later dispatch got calls about juveniles in a car creating a disturbance nearby on Camellia Point Way. Officers responded and detained suspects. Ultimately three juveniles from Sacramento County were arrested and taken to juvenile hall on suspicion of robbery and related charges.

West Roseville

Woodcreek, trailer stolen and found: Between 1:30 and 5:30 a.m. April 10, someone stole a white utility trailer from Malverne Court. Later that day, it was found nearby on Felton Court, with a damaged lock.

Sun City area, thefts from vehicles: Overnight April 10/11, unlocked cars were rummaged through on Dreamgarden Loop and just outside Sun City on Camino Real. Loose change, registration paperwork and other small items were taken. This was the same night several cars were rummaged in the Junction West area.

Junction West, thefts from vehicles: Police have had several reports of thefts from or rummaging through unlocked cars on Amber Fields Way, Amber Waves Way, Cymbaline Street, Santa Ines Street and Roadrunner Drive over the past few nights. Please always lock your cars and remove all valuables, including your garage remote. Give call police right away if you see suspicious activity.

Junction West, stolen car: Overnight April 9/10 someone stole a Toyota PreRunner from the 2000 block of Amber Fields Way. It was found later on Roadrunner Drive. Golf clubs and other items had been stolen from it.

Baseline & Watt, DUI collision: At 2:22 a.m. April 8, officers responded to Baseline Road near Watt Avenue, where a car had gone off the roadway, through a fence and into the creek. The driver, a 35-year-old Sacramento man, was checked out at the hospital and then booked into jail on suspicion of DUI.