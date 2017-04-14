Oasis outside Palm Springs: Coachella Valley Preserve
Palm Springs, CA- During a trip to Coachella Valley, perception and reality clashed in spectacular fashion. The desert holds many secrets and surprises, but offers them up only to those willing to venture a bit closer.
A brief jaunt to the Palm Springs area had us in search of a nearby desert exploration opportunity. A quick search turned up the Coachella Valley Preserve just a few miles outside of town on the northern side of Interstate 10 and south of Joshua Tree National Park. Easy to access and free to enjoy, we arrived early to avoid to hottest part of the desert day.
Having never experienced an actual oasis in the desert, my expectations were minimal at best and drawn from a vague collection of childhood books from decades past. My wife along with two of my teen children would be accompanying me this pleasantly warm April morning.
With signposts marked Moon Country and McCallum Pond we were drawn in and on our way with great anticipation. Stay on the trails and keep a close eye out for active snakes. Lizards were commonplace during our hike.
En route the walk is gentle and flat, but the soft sand will give your legs a little extra workout. Some young families along the trails were carrying youngsters with tired legs wondering how much longer to the oasis. A little encouragement was offered up and they pressed on with smiles. Wildflowers of yellow, purple abound with broad desert views make this a memorable hike.
Thousand Palms Oasis
Before long the palm tree oasis greeted us. Wide-grinned smiles enveloped our faces as the shade encircled us and the temperatures chilled to air conditioned comfort levels. This place is a wildlife magnet which had birds breaking out in song around the cool pond which is spring fed from a crack in the San Andreas fault. Tadpoles and pupfish swam seemingly unaware of the molten-like heat of the surrounding desert. The physical size of the oasis was quite large and not the tiny island etched in our imaginations.
Imagine the thrill of bygone desert travelers coming across this oasis while traversing this parched blistering landscape. Wow!
Vista Point - Panoramic 360 Degree Views
After the oasis cooldown and hangout, we trekked out and hit the trail marked Moon Country toward Vista Point (can you really pass up a trail with a name like Moon Country?). We scurried up the short path to Vista Point and were not disappointed. Met with panoramic 360 degree views of the desert and mountains, it felt as if we were 2,000 light years from home. I snapped pics and video as my daughter remarked to my wife, "Have you ever seen anything so beautiful?"
With my daughter's comment, there was nothing left to add as we absorbed the spectacular scenery and experience. We hiked out more in awe of the desert than before we entered and more reflective of just how small we all are in this grand adventure of life.
To learn more visit https://coachellavalleypreserve.org/
About Travel and Entertainment
Authentic, insightful reviews filled with gratitude for this life's grand adventure.VIEW MORE TRAVEL ARTICLES
Schedule a visit from our Travel & Entertainment editors.
Make It Happen!
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesKia Cadenza a classy sedanRoseville, CA- The Kia Cadenza is a large, attractive sedan that comes with a sizable list of standard features and receives high marks for comfort, performance and handling.
Riverside County's Beautiful Whitewater PreserveCoachella Valley, CA - Deja Vu. Once again, I found myself unprepared. The vast and natural beauty of the United States is an embarrassment of riches
Capital Landscape New Design Showroom in California Backyard in RosevilleOver the weekend from Friday April 7th to Sunday April 9th, Capital Landscape exhibited a spectacular hot tub landscape design showroom in Gold River, California
Oasis outside Palm Springs: Coachella Valley PreservePalm Springs, CA- During a trip to Coachella Valley, perception and reality clashed in spectacular fashion. The desert holds many secrets and surprises
Placer SPCA 2017 Hero Award WinnersRoseville, CA- The Placer SPCA announces its 2017 Hero Award winners, showing us all that "heroes" come in all forms.
Roseville Flash Crime Report (4.14.17)Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of select crime reports and activity from Roseville Police for the period covering April 6- 13, 2017.
Roseville's Maidu Park to Host USA Ultimate College ChampionshipsRoseville CA - Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to be teaming up with USA Ultimate again after a year hiatus, to bring not one but two exciting tournaments to Maidu Park this month.
WJU launches Faculty of Natural and Applied SciencesROCKLIN, Calif., - William Jessup University officially launched the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences last week naming Dr. George Stubblefield Dean of the growing division
Shoulder To Shoulder Honors Founder Bill CoibionShoulder To Shoulder, one of few local nonprofits that addresses the fatherlessness in our communities, honors its founder Bill Coibion
Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup Volunteers SoughtSAN FRANCISCO - On Saturday, April 22, 40 state parks across California will be the focus of California State Parks Foundation's (CSPF) 19th Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup
Mary Poppins at Harris Center starting April 28El Dorado Musical Theatre is proud to present Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins which will run April 28 - May 14, 2017 at the Harris Center
Roseville Gas Price Update: Syrian Airstrikes, Libya Push Oil HigherRoseville motorists aren't alone as seasonal pressure begins kicking gas prices higher around the country
NEWS: In Case You Missed It