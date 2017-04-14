Capital Landscape New Design Showroom in California Backyard in Roseville

Over the weekend from Friday April 7th to Sunday April 9th, Capital Landscape exhibited a spectacular hot tub landscape design showroom in Gold River, California. The stunning display was held at Capital Backyards' showroom location and incorporated a Jacuzzi brand hot tub as a centerpiece. Jacuzzi is the leading manufacturer of hot tubs around the world and is the go-to hot tub brand for most homeowners.



Capital Landscape is a first-rate landscape design company based in Roseville. It services Sacramento, El Dorado Hills, Folsom, Elk Grove and most parts of Northern California. Made up of experienced landscape designers and architects, Capital Landscape is committed to designing and creating beautiful and functional outdoor spaces that are unique to their clients' needs.



The goal of this particular landscape design showcase was to depict an exciting way of landscaping around a hot tub in a backyard. The expert designers at Capital Landscape believe that there are a number of interesting design possibilities when it comes to landscaping a backyard with a hot tub or spa. Backyard spa design does not have to be limited to installing a hot tub or spa on some boring concrete slab.



Why should you consider including a hot tub in your backyard?

There are many reasons. Hot tubs or spas are great for relaxation and rejuvenation. If your budget and backyard space permits, a hot tub is a great addition to your outdoor area. Soaking in a hot tub in your backyard is a fantastic way of unwinding with family and friends while taking in beautiful outdoor views and fresh air. It also serves therapeutic purposes as hydrotherapy is known to help ease ailments such as lower back pain, arthritis, insomnia, stress, restless leg syndrome and other health issues. Properly incorporating a hot tub into your landscape design is a sure way of creating a truly beautiful haven you can retreat to whenever you need to relax or recuperate.



Capital Landscape's one-of-a-kind outdoor hot tub design featured a raised wooden deck for the Jacuzzi hot tub with a few steps for easy access. Wood gives a feeling of warmth and looks beautiful in this display. The hot tub in this showcase does not just sit atop the wooden deck but is partially recessed. This way, it does not overwhelm the backyard space and distract from other elements in the outdoor area.



The complete landscape design showroom also incorporated a bar area right next to the Jacuzzi hot tub with chairs for dining and an outdoor grill a few steps away for cooking. This allows for a seamless transfer of food from grill to bar where you can enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends before or after soaking in the hot tub. This removes the need to go all the way to the indoor kitchen just to get food.



One side of the deck includes a raised garden bed made from stone that adds a natural effect to the space. A lush miniature golf course is also featured in the landscape design to add some lovely greenery. Decorative lanterns are displayed right next to the hot tub, adding a nice touch to the outdoor area. Near the Jacuzzi hot tub, a lounging area with gorgeous outdoor furniture adds both functionality and beauty to the outdoor space.



Another cool feature in this showcase is the use of a stand-alone large piece of rock surrounded by smaller stones. Incorporating stones and rocks into the landscape design adds a stylish touch to the space. Throughout the landscape, potted plants with colorful, flagrant flowers are included, enhancing the look and feel of the landscape.



The expert designers at Capital Landscape have many outdoor design ideas for sprucing up the look and vibe of a backyard and beautifully incorporating a hot tub into the landscape design. Depending on your budget and backyard space, you can use some or all of the landscape design ideas showcased in this exhibition. The Capital Landscape design team will work with you in designing and executing the perfect backyard spa area, customized to match your unique needs and preferences. Give them a call today to find out more about hot tub landscape design options for your backyard.