Roseville Gas Prices Up on Inventory Declines and Geopolitical Tensions

Roseville, CA- As anticipated, Roseville gas prices have been ticking upward this past week. Check back 24/7 to find the lowest gas prices in Roseville.

Sacramento, CA, April 17- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.90/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.40/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 24.9 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 3.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 11.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 29.2 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on April 17 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.66/g in 2016, $2.93/g in 2015, $3.98/g in 2014, $3.86/g in 2013 and $4.12/g in 2012.



Areas in California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $2.86/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.84/g.

Modesto- $2.84/g, up 3.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.81/g.

Oakland- $3.01/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.99/g.



"The national average gasoline price climbed to its highest level since September 5, 2015 on the $6 per barrel rise in oil prices over the last few weeks, supported by last week's decline in oil inventories and pressure from geopolitical tensions," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.



"While some states in the Great Lakes saw average gasoline prices ease after leading the nation by rising double digits each of the last two weeks, most the country saw a continued rise. However, the national average may reach its peak for the year in the next few weeks barring major escalation in Syria as refiners have generally concluded seasonal maintenance work and summer gasoline's May 1st deadline for refiners is just around the corner. While average prices are far below their 5-year average, they remain notably higher than last year. Today shows just 405 gas stations in the U.S. selling gasoline at $2 per gallon or less, a far cry from a year ago when over 80,000 stations were at the level."

