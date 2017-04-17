5 Common Frustrations for Home Buyers
For most of us buying a home is the American dream but getting it done can be difficult. Most buyers will agree there are many positives and highs as you go through the process of finding, buying and moving into a new home but there are also lows. If you are considering buying here are some common issues which you may find on the way to owning your own home. For most, having your own home is worth the effort.
1- Accessibility issues
You have seen the listing of your dreams online, but you can't seem to get a showing to see how it looks in person. Sellers who treat their homes like fortresses and make it difficult to get in for showings and later on, for home inspections and walk-throughs are a major hassle for home buyers looking to make a deal. We know people are busy, but assuming they want to sell their home it is reasonable to expect them to let you in to see it.
2- Spending Money on the house
Spending before you finalize the purchase is a common mistake. Buyers are often so excited about their new home, and they want to furnish every square inch. But it is not smart to overspend on furnishings before you move in. If you make any major purchases on credit, it can impact your credit score and debt-to-income ratio, causing you to no longer qualify for a loan.
3- The seller leaves stuff behind
Buyers can become annoyed when they move in and find the home hasn't been totally cleared of the seller's belongings. Sellers are to leave the home clean and free of debris. But that doesn't mean buyers don't occasionally find half-used bags of fertilizer or junk lying around.
4- Sellers who take too much.
Certain fixtures stay with the home when it's sold, but that doesn't stop some sellers from occasionally trying to take even more with them. We have seen sellers who take lighting, fans and even light bulbs.
5- Not knowing how everything works
After moving in, buyers may realize the sprinkler system and the appliances aren't so easy to operate. I try to set up a time when buyers and sellers can meet prior to closing or at least have them leave detailed instructions.
If you or someone you know is considering buying or selling a home and have questions, feel free to contact me at the MagnumOne Realty office in Roseville (916-899-6571) or send me an email to juliej@jalone.com. I would love to hear from you.
About Realtor Julie Jalone
Julie Jalone, wife and mother living in Rocklin, is an experienced professional Realtor ® serving
the Greater Sacramento area including Placer, El Dorado, Yolo and Yuba counties.
Julie may be reached online at www.jalone.com or by calling (916) 276-6883
Check out her daily web blog: Keep it Real in Sacramento
