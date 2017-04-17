BottleRock Presents Announces Festival Previews and Aftershows

NAPA, Calif. -- BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has sold out all passes to the festival's fifth installment on May 26 - 28, 2017 in downtown Napa.

For those who may have missed out on purchasing passes to the festival, BottleRock Presents is offering a series of festival previews and aftershows in the Napa Valley, San Francisco and Sacramento. Featuring many of the 2017 BottleRock Napa Valley performing artists and other special guests, these intimate concerts take place starting with previews on Wednesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 25, and aftershows from Friday May 26, through Sunday, May 28.

The full lineup of 2017 BottleRock Napa Valley previews and aftershows includes:

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

- JJ Grey & Mofro with Kuinka at the JaM Cellars Ballroom. The JaM Cellars Ballroom is located at the second floor Margrit Mondavi Theater in the Napa Valley Opera House in historic downtown Napa.

- Dirty Heads with special guest HIRIE at Ace of Spades in Sacramento

Thursday, May 25

- 3rd Annual "Vines & Vibes" with Michael Franti & Friends at Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford, Napa Valley

- Dirty Heads with special guest HIRIE at the JaM Cellars Ballroom in Napa

- gnash with special guest at Ace of Spades in Sacramento

Friday, May 26

- Bob Moses with special guest Day Wave at the JaM Cellars Ballroom in Napa

- Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas with DREAMERS at Silo's in downtown Napa

Saturday, May 27:

- St. Lucia with special guest A R I Z O N A at the JaM Cellars Ballroom in Napa

- Modest Mouse with special guest MATTRESS at The Masonic in San Francisco

- The Shelters with Run River North at Silo's in downtown Napa

Sunday, May 28:

- House of Pain with special guest at the JaM Cellars Ballroom in Napa

The aftershows at the JaM Cellars Ballroom and Silo's are located in historic downtown Napa within easy walking distance from the BottleRock Napa Valley festival, providing continued musical entertainment after the final notes of the festival each evening.

Tickets for the 2017 BottleRock Napa Valley previews and aftershows start at $22/pp and are available beginning Tuesday, April 18 at 10 a.m. PDT at http://bottlerocknapavalley.com/aftershows.

Infused with music, wine, food and brew, BottleRock Napa Valley brings together the world's top musicians, chefs, vintners and celebrities. This year's musical performers include Foo Fighters, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Maroon 5 and many more.

For more information, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.