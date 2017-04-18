Community Survey: Future Park & Trail Improvements
AUBURN, Calif. -Placer County recreation planners are asking residents to take a 15-minute online survey to share their thoughts on the future of the county's parks, trails, open spaces and beaches.
The feedback will be used to develop a 10-year vision for recreation improvements in Placer County.
"Our communities are passionate about enjoying and taking care of the parks and incredible landscapes we are so fortunate to have here in Placer," said Placer County Parks Administrator Andy Fisher. "As we plan for the decade to come, we need input from everyone to ensure we are making the improvements that all of our residents want to see."
The survey is available at placerparksplan.com and will be open to responses through May 15.
In October 2016, the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a consultant agreement with Design Workshop Inc. to prepare the county's first-ever parks and trails master plan, intended to reflect the recreational needs of all Placer communities. For instance, Granite Bay and Loomis could receive resources to meet league play demands while improvements in eastern Placer County could include more trails for summer and indoor recreation opportunities for winter.
Additional outreach efforts will include workshops, focus groups and public meetings. Completing the master plan is expected to take about a year. The plan will update the county's general plan standards put in place in 1994 and take into account new trends and demographics.
As part of the plan the county will also work with neighboring agencies, such as the town of Truckee, California State Parks, U.S. Forest Service and various cities, to further develop a connected trail network throughout the region.
To learn more, visit http://placerparksplan.com.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesNapa Uptown Theater Concerts 2017Napa, CA- A classy, intimate concert venue, the Uptown Theater in Napa is simply superb.
Free Mulch Days in Roseville, Rocklin, SacramentoRoseville, CA- Free water-conserving mulch will be available to local residents during Mulch Mayhem events throughout the Sacramento region on Saturdays May 6 and 20.
Community Survey: Future Park & Trail ImprovementsPlacer County recreation planners are asking residents to take a 15-minute online survey to share their thoughts on the future of the county's parks, trails, open spaces and beaches
Joshua Tree National Park: What Are You Waiting For?Joshua Tree National Park never disappoints. One of California's treasured destinations worth exploring.
BottleRock Presents Announces Festival Previews and AftershowsNAPA, Calif. -- BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has sold out all passes to the festival's fifth installment on May 26 - 28, 2017 in downtown Napa.
5 Common Frustrations for Home BuyersRealtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, explains 5 common frustrations buyers face during the process of finding, buying and moving into their new home. If you are going to be a buyer, be prepared!
Rotary Club of Roseville delivers Miles of SmilesRoseville, CA- When volunteers with the Miles of Smiles program began visiting Roseville schools, they were surprised by the number of students suffering
Digital Privacy Victory?: AB 165 Halted in California AssemblySacramento, CA- Facing staunch coalition opposition, Assembly Member Jim Cooper has pulled AB 165 from consideration by the Assembly Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee
Tax Credits and Jobs in California for 114 Companies Sacramento, Calif. - In an ongoing effort to improve California's business climate, the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) recently announced that
Roseville Gas Prices Up on Inventory Declines and Geopolitical TensionsRoseville, CA- As anticipated, Roseville gas prices have been ticking upward this past week.
Kia Cadenza a classy sedanRoseville, CA- The Kia Cadenza is a large, attractive sedan that comes with a sizable list of standard features and receives high marks for comfort, performance and handling.
Riverside County's Beautiful Whitewater PreserveCoachella Valley, CA - Deja Vu. Once again, I found myself unprepared. The vast and natural beauty of the United States is an embarrassment of riches
NEWS: In Case You Missed It