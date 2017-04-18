Free Mulch Days in Roseville, Rocklin, Sacramento
Roseville, CA- Free water-conserving mulch will be available to local residents during Mulch Mayhem events throughout the Sacramento region on Saturdays May 6 and 20.
These free events are designed to help local residents get their landscapes and yards ready for the hot days of summer. Mulch slows evaporation, moderates soil temperature and even controls weeds. As it breaks down, mulch also adds helpful nutrients to the soil.
"Mulch might be one of the most under-appreciated water conservation tools at our disposal," said Amy Talbot, Regional Water Authority Water Efficiency Program Manager. "Mulch is like icing on a cake, because it keeps the soil moist the way icing keeps a cake moist."
Water managers estimate that residents can save 30 gallons of water for every 1,000 square feet just by adding two to three inches of organic mulch (e.g., leaves and wood chips) around trees and plants.
Sponsored by the Regional Water Authority and local water providers, Mulch Mayhem will take place at the following locations, days and times (until supplies last):
::::: Saturday, May 6
Sierra College, Overflow Lot, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Corner of Rocklin Rd. and El Don Dr. (opposite the campus)
Hosted by Placer County Water Agency and the City of Lincoln
Antelope Gardens, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
7800 Antelope North Rd. in Antelope
Hosted by Sacramento Suburban Water District
Carmichael Water District, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
7837 Fair Oaks Blvd. in Carmichael
Hosted by Carmichael Water District
::::: Saturday, May 20
Placer County Fair Grounds, Lot B, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
800 All American City Blvd. in Roseville
Hosted by the City of Roseville
Sacramento Marina, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
2 Broadway, Sacramento
Hosted by the City of Sacramento
San Juan Water District, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
9935 Auburn Folsom Rd. in Granite Bay
Hosted by the San Juan Water District
Free mulch is limited to one yard per customer (enough to fill a pickup truck), must be for personal use only (not for resale or commercial use) and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies are gone. Customers are encouraged to bring their own shovels, containers, tarps or other items to cover the mulch and must provide their own way to haul it away.
For more information about Much Mayhem, as well as tips for using less water, visit BeWaterSmart.info.
About the Regional Water Authority
RWA is a joint powers authority representing two dozen water providers and affiliates in the greater Sacramento area. Its primary mission is to help its members protect and enhance the reliability, availability, affordability and quality of water resources. RWA was awarded the national 2016 WaterSense Excellence in Education and Outreach Award for its outstanding efforts to educate Sacramento-area residents about water efficiency and the WaterSense brand.
