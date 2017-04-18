Napa Uptown Theater Concerts 2017
Napa, CA- A classy, intimate concert venue, the Uptown Theater in Napa is simply superb.
Enjoy a stroll around downtown Napa for a little wine and dine before settling in for a show at this comfortable and relaxed 860 seat capacity venue.
Perfect for date night, the Uptown is located a little over an hour's drive from Sacramento.
Check out the big name performers coming to Napa for the 2017 season.
Aaron Lewis, The Sinner Tour
4/20/17
8:00 PM
Melvin Seals and JGB
4/21/17
8:00 PM
Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood
4/22/17
8:00 PM
Katchafire
4/23/17
8:00 PM
David Crosby
4/28/17
8:00 PM
Dweezil Zappa: 50 Years of Frank
4/30/17
8:00 PM
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
5/05/17
8:00 PM
Y&T
6/02/17
7:45 PM
Los Lonely Boys
6/03/17
8:00 PM
The Wailin Jennys
6/04/17
8:00 PM
TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band
6/15/17
8:00 PM
Kathy Griffin
6/17/17
8:00 PM
Richard Marx
6/23/17
8:00 PM
Judy Collins
7/21/17
8:00 PM
Jay Leno
7/22/17
7:00 PM
Robert Cray Band
Sun, 07/23/17
8:00 PM
Rodney Carrington
8/18/17
8:00 PM
The Uptown Theater is located at 1350 3rd St in Napa, CA.
For tickets and the latest venue updates visit http://www.uptowntheatrenapa.com/
