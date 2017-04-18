Napa, CA- A classy, intimate concert venue, the Uptown Theater in Napa is simply superb.

Enjoy a stroll around downtown Napa for a little wine and dine before settling in for a show at this comfortable and relaxed 860 seat capacity venue.

Perfect for date night, the Uptown is located a little over an hour's drive from Sacramento.

Check out the big name performers coming to Napa for the 2017 season.

Napa Uptown Theater Concerts 2017

Aaron Lewis, The Sinner Tour

4/20/17

8:00 PM

Melvin Seals and JGB

4/21/17

8:00 PM

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood

4/22/17

8:00 PM

Katchafire

4/23/17

8:00 PM

David Crosby

4/28/17

8:00 PM

Dweezil Zappa: 50 Years of Frank

4/30/17

8:00 PM

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

5/05/17

8:00 PM

Y&T

6/02/17

7:45 PM

Los Lonely Boys

6/03/17

8:00 PM

The Wailin Jennys

6/04/17

8:00 PM

TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band

6/15/17

8:00 PM

Kathy Griffin

6/17/17

8:00 PM

Richard Marx

6/23/17

8:00 PM

Judy Collins

7/21/17

8:00 PM

Jay Leno

7/22/17

7:00 PM

Robert Cray Band

Sun, 07/23/17

8:00 PM

Rodney Carrington

8/18/17

8:00 PM

The Uptown Theater is located at 1350 3rd St in Napa, CA.

For tickets and the latest venue updates visit http://www.uptowntheatrenapa.com/

