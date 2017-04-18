Last Chance for Passport Wine Tasting Event Tickets

PLACERVILLE, CA - The El Dorado Winery Association, comprised of a group of delightful boutique wineries located near the historic gold-mining town of Placerville, CA, is reminding wine lovers from all over the country that there are a limited number of tickets left to the annual Passport touring and tasting event. Online ticket sales will officially close on Thursday, April 27, 2017 for the last weekend of the event.

The Annual Passport Wine Tasting Event, aptly called "Wine Adventures" this year, covers 2 weekends of festivities: April 22-23 and April 29-30. It features, unique varietals, eclectic tasting experiences, welcoming winery owners, delectable food pairings, varied music styles and an unmatched adventure in the stunning foothills of the El Dorado Wine Region. The Winemaker Dinners on April 21st and April 28th are already sold-out, so check back next year for tickets in 2018.

Online tickets for Weekend 1 will close on Thursday afternoon, April 20, 2017 and Thursday, April 27, 2017 for Weekend 2.

"We recognize that some people prefer to purchase tickets right before the event, so we wanted to be sure and keep our new and returning guests in the loop by letting them know when online ticket sales will close", stated Stephanie Simunovich, Event Chair of the Association and employee of Skinner Vineyards and Winery.

Tickets are going fast, so get your list of fellow wine-loving friends together and purchase your tickets today at www.passporteldorado.com!

Special thanks to our Premier Event Sponsor: Serrano Development, our Major Contributor Sponsor: West Coast Bottles, and additional Sponsors: Thompsons of Placerville, WineRe and Dry Diggings Distillery.

About El Dorado Wines

El Dorado Winery Association represents the unified interests of its members and El Dorado County as a high quality wine production and tasting destination. The region is home to more than 2,000 acres of vines and approximately 70 family-owned wineries. Its multifaceted terrain features hundreds of microclimates, allowing vintners to make wines from the largest, most diverse selection of grape varieties in the world. El Dorado County has been California's most unique destination for adventurous wine enthusiasts since the first vineyard was planted in 1849. Wine. Altitude. Adventure.