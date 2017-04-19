Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation Grant to Help Rocklin Adaptive Aquatics Program
ROCKLIN, CA - Rocklin Swim Team is proud to announce that it has received a $4,000 Quality of Life grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. The award was one of 102 grants totaling $721,425 awarded by the Reeve Foundation to nonprofit organizations nationwide that provide more opportunities, access, and daily quality of life for individuals living with paralysis, their families, and caregivers. Conceived by the late Dana Reeve, the program has awarded over 2,900 grants totaling over $20 million since 1999.
Funding for the grants is made available through the Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) operated by the Reeve Foundation under a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Rocklin Swim Team will use the grant for its Adaptive Aquatics Program that provides water actives and swim instruction for children with special needs.
Rocklin Swim Team is honored to receive this award and expresses its sincerest gratitude to the Reeve Foundation. The contribution will make a lasting impact and improve the quality of life for children with disabilities. The Rocklin Swim Team piloted its Adaptive Aquatics Program in August 2016 with assistance from 'Love, Olivia', a local non-profit dedicated to providing support to children with special needs and their families. Through this program, children with disabilities experience aquatic activities in a positive environment with support from swim instructors, a certified lifeguard, and a physical therapist.
The grants awarded in the second cycle of 2016 were distributed among a wide variety of categories, including recreation, sports and leisure, advocacy, equipment and other independent living-related services. A significant number of projects focus on community re- integration initiatives such as assistive technology programs, home accessibility modifications, accessible transportation, and accessible playgrounds that create more community opportunities for those living with paralysis and their families.
"It's important to find balance while filling the needs of the community, especially those living in underserved areas," said Donna Valente, Director of Quality of Life Grants. "People may live only a few blocks from an outstanding adaptive recreation program, but if they don't have a ramp to get out of their homes or accessible transportation to get to that location, they can't participate in the activity, and we really aren't meeting the overall goal of this program. That's why we examine every proposed project to see the impact it will have in the community, and try to determine how we can best help them reach their full potential."
About the Reeve Foundation
The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information and advocacy. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is the support side of the Reeve Foundation's twin missions to provide "Today's Care" and to strive for "Tomorrow's Cure" and offers a free, comprehensive, national source of informational support for individuals living with paralysis and their caregivers. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.
About Rocklin Swim Team
The mission of the Rocklin Swim Team is to provide the culture, training, and development for swimmers of all ages and abilities to become all that they choose to become. Rocklin Swim Team aims to create a world-class aquatics program in the City of Rocklin where dreams are achieved, challenges are conquered, and swimming is fun. For more information, please visit www.rocklinswimteam.org
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesFamily Caregiving Institute Dedicated to Those Who Care for Others(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - The Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing at UC Davis launches a new Family Caregiving Institute, dedicated to the well-being of those who care for others, with a $5 million grant
Lincoln resident Carol Havens honored as Physician of the YearCarol Havens, MD, a longtime Kaiser Permanente family medicine physician in Sacramento and Roseville has been named "Physician of the Year"
Roseville Baby Boomer Festival features Classic Cars and Rock-n-RollThe Baby Boomer Festival and Expo in Roseville focuses on the good memories, the nostalgia, the dreams and the needs of America's "Boomer Generation
Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation Grant to Help Rocklin Adaptive Aquatics ProgramRocklin Swim Team is proud to announce that it has received a $4,000 Quality of Life grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation
Last Chance for Passport Wine Tasting Event TicketsPLACERVILLE, CA - The El Dorado Winery Association, comprised of a group of delightful boutique wineries located near the historic gold-mining town of Placerville, CA, is reminding wine lovers
Napa Uptown Theater Concerts 2017Napa, CA- A classy, intimate concert venue, the Uptown Theater in Napa is simply superb.
Free Mulch Days in Roseville, Rocklin, SacramentoRoseville, CA- Free water-conserving mulch will be available to local residents during Mulch Mayhem events throughout the Sacramento region on Saturdays May 6 and 20.
Community Survey: Future Park & Trail ImprovementsPlacer County recreation planners are asking residents to take a 15-minute online survey to share their thoughts on the future of the county's parks, trails, open spaces and beaches
Joshua Tree National Park: What Are You Waiting For?Joshua Tree National Park never disappoints. One of California's treasured destinations worth exploring.
BottleRock Presents Announces Festival Previews and AftershowsNAPA, Calif. -- BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has sold out all passes to the festival's fifth installment on May 26 - 28, 2017 in downtown Napa.
5 Common Frustrations for Home BuyersRealtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, explains 5 common frustrations buyers face during the process of finding, buying and moving into their new home. If you are going to be a buyer, be prepared!
Rotary Club of Roseville delivers Miles of SmilesRoseville, CA- When volunteers with the Miles of Smiles program began visiting Roseville schools, they were surprised by the number of students suffering
NEWS: In Case You Missed It