Roseville Baby Boomer Festival features Classic Cars and Rock-n-Roll
Roseville, CA- The Baby Boomer Festival and Expo is scheduled for Saturday, May 6th at the Placer County Fair and Events Center in Roseville. The event focuses on the good memories, the nostalgia, the dreams and the needs of America's "Boomer Generation," folks now 50 to 70 years of age.
The show will feature over 60 exhibitors in Jones Hall and the outside stage area covering topics related to health, finance, home improvement and entertainment.
This festival is a delightful day of information and entertainment. Performers will include the Road Test Band, playing the music of the Rolling Stones, Beach Boys, Santana, and others of the Boomer Era. The music stage also showcases Award-Winning Elvis tribute artist Gene Lane, veteran of 15 tours to Japan, Paris, the Bahamas and voted best Elvis in Las Vegas at the Thunder Valley Casino. And don't miss the Hula Hoop demonstrations.
The Boomer Classic Car Show is organized by the Cruisin' Garage KAHI radio program staff, and will feature a large number of vintage vehicles coming from the Tri-Counties region. Car registration fees help the Lions Club of Newcastle for their various community projects. The Beer & Wine Garden proceeds will be for the benefit of the Carmichael Elks Lodge, and a variety of food will be available throughout the day.
Baby Boomer Festival
The Placer County Fair & Events Center
Jones Hall
800 All America City Blvd
Roseville, CA
Saturday, May 6, 2017, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission: This event is free to the public with free parking.
Please go to http://www.babyboomerfestival.com/ or call (916) 910-9499 to attend or exhibit.
