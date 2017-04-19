Lincoln resident Carol Havens honored as Physician of the Year
Carol Havens, MD, a longtime Kaiser Permanente family medicine physician in Sacramento and Roseville who specializes in addiction medicine, has been named "Physician of the Year" by the California Academy of Family Physicians.
Dr. Havens, a Lincoln resident, is the first physician from Kaiser Permanente Northern California to receive the award.
"I am honored and humbled to receive this award, especially as I look at my colleagues who are here, and those who aren't," Dr. Havens said after receiving the honor earlier this month during the academy's annual family medicine clinical forum, held in San Francisco.
She added: "All of you are family physicians of the year, every year, to your patients, your family, and on behalf of all the work you do through advocacy, education, and community involvement in support of family medicine, the family of medicine and the family of mankind."
The California Academy of Family Physicians annually honors a family physician, from among 9,000 members, who represents the finest characteristics of the specialty. Dr. Havens was recognized for her ongoing leadership and commitment to patients, public health and the future of family medicine.
Academy President Michelle Quiogue, MD., described Dr. Havens as a "dedicated physician, a tireless advocate, an esteemed colleague, and an outstanding educator."
Dr. Havens has been a physician with The Permanente Medical Group, Kaiser Permanente's exclusive medical group for Northern California, since 1983.
She practices addiction medicine at the Chemical Dependency Recovery Program in Sacramento and is the director of Physician Education and Development for Kaiser Permanente Northern California.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesFamily Caregiving Institute Dedicated to Those Who Care for Others(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - The Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing at UC Davis launches a new Family Caregiving Institute, dedicated to the well-being of those who care for others, with a $5 million grant
Lincoln resident Carol Havens honored as Physician of the YearCarol Havens, MD, a longtime Kaiser Permanente family medicine physician in Sacramento and Roseville has been named "Physician of the Year"
Roseville Baby Boomer Festival features Classic Cars and Rock-n-RollThe Baby Boomer Festival and Expo in Roseville focuses on the good memories, the nostalgia, the dreams and the needs of America's "Boomer Generation
Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation Grant to Help Rocklin Adaptive Aquatics ProgramRocklin Swim Team is proud to announce that it has received a $4,000 Quality of Life grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation
Last Chance for Passport Wine Tasting Event TicketsPLACERVILLE, CA - The El Dorado Winery Association, comprised of a group of delightful boutique wineries located near the historic gold-mining town of Placerville, CA, is reminding wine lovers
Napa Uptown Theater Concerts 2017Napa, CA- A classy, intimate concert venue, the Uptown Theater in Napa is simply superb.
Free Mulch Days in Roseville, Rocklin, SacramentoRoseville, CA- Free water-conserving mulch will be available to local residents during Mulch Mayhem events throughout the Sacramento region on Saturdays May 6 and 20.
Community Survey: Future Park & Trail ImprovementsPlacer County recreation planners are asking residents to take a 15-minute online survey to share their thoughts on the future of the county's parks, trails, open spaces and beaches
Joshua Tree National Park: What Are You Waiting For?Joshua Tree National Park never disappoints. One of California's treasured destinations worth exploring.
BottleRock Presents Announces Festival Previews and AftershowsNAPA, Calif. -- BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has sold out all passes to the festival's fifth installment on May 26 - 28, 2017 in downtown Napa.
5 Common Frustrations for Home BuyersRealtor, Julie Jalone of MagnumOne Realty in Roseville, explains 5 common frustrations buyers face during the process of finding, buying and moving into their new home. If you are going to be a buyer, be prepared!
Rotary Club of Roseville delivers Miles of SmilesRoseville, CA- When volunteers with the Miles of Smiles program began visiting Roseville schools, they were surprised by the number of students suffering
NEWS: In Case You Missed It