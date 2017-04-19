Lincoln resident Carol Havens honored as Physician of the Year

Carol Havens, MD, a longtime Kaiser Permanente family medicine physician in Sacramento and Roseville who specializes in addiction medicine, has been named "Physician of the Year" by the California Academy of Family Physicians.

Dr. Havens, a Lincoln resident, is the first physician from Kaiser Permanente Northern California to receive the award.

"I am honored and humbled to receive this award, especially as I look at my colleagues who are here, and those who aren't," Dr. Havens said after receiving the honor earlier this month during the academy's annual family medicine clinical forum, held in San Francisco.

She added: "All of you are family physicians of the year, every year, to your patients, your family, and on behalf of all the work you do through advocacy, education, and community involvement in support of family medicine, the family of medicine and the family of mankind."

The California Academy of Family Physicians annually honors a family physician, from among 9,000 members, who represents the finest characteristics of the specialty. Dr. Havens was recognized for her ongoing leadership and commitment to patients, public health and the future of family medicine.

Academy President Michelle Quiogue, MD., described Dr. Havens as a "dedicated physician, a tireless advocate, an esteemed colleague, and an outstanding educator."

Dr. Havens has been a physician with The Permanente Medical Group, Kaiser Permanente's exclusive medical group for Northern California, since 1983.

She practices addiction medicine at the Chemical Dependency Recovery Program in Sacramento and is the director of Physician Education and Development for Kaiser Permanente Northern California.