Lake Tahoe, a Training and Recreation Paradise

(LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev.) - Whether its snowboarders, skiers, cyclists, runners or swimmers, Olympic and elite athletes utilize Lake Tahoe to push their training regimens to the limit with challenging and breathtaking terrain. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1968 U.S. Summer Olympic team utilizing Tahoe and Echo Summit as their training headquarters. This spring, leading and aspiring competitors will continue to test their boundaries throughout the region.

Kicking off the season is the nation's premier professional cycling race, the Amgen Tour of California presented by AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, highlighting the myriad reasons Tahoe has repeatedly been chosen as a featured venue for the professional cycling stages. The Amgen Breakaway from Heart DiseaseTM Women's Race Empowered with SRAM is a four-day stage race that showcases some of the best cyclists in the world. Tahoe will host the overall start and Stage 2, May 11-12, 2017.

The women's race features one of the most beautiful race routes in the USA, circumnavigating the 72-mile shoreline of Lake Tahoe with the final climb to the finish at Heavenly Mountain Resort. A new Stage 2 course includes the highest summit in race history at Luther Pass and the debut of Daggett Pass along Kingsbury Grade, state Route 207. The women's competition will conclude with a third stage in Elk Grove on May 13 and the finale in Sacramento on May 14. http://www.amgentourofcalifornia.com

Throughout the summer, the Tahoe and Carson Valley areas host a slew of summer events/competitions appealing to the avid recreational cyclist, triathlete, and runner as well as the hard core athlete:

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE

Celebrating its 26th year, America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride is an impressive 72-mile journey circling Lake Tahoe, Sunday, June 4. Hosted by Bike the West and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, it provides avid recreational bicyclists challenging terrain, spectacular scenery and race necessities: food/water, first aid stations and restrooms. Cycling action continues on the same route with the 15th Annual Tour de Tahoe - Bike Big Blue, a Ride to Cure Diabetes, as participants test their strength and physical endurance on Sunday, Sept. 10. (www.bikethewest.com)

The annual Tahoe Bike Challenge encourages residents to ride their bikes to work, school and for fun as part of a friendly competition with bragging rights and prizes, June 1-14. (www.tahoebike.org

The 53rd annual DeCelle Memorial Lake Tahoe Relay is considered to be the oldest relay race in the country as runners converge to run counter-clockwise around Lake Tahoe, June 10. Teams of seven individuals each tackle approximately 8-12 mile sections along the 72-mile scenic route. (www.laketahoerelay.com)

Long distance milers will lace up their running shoes and hit the road with the third annual Rock Tahoe Half Marathon, June 17. Presented by Epic Tahoe Adventures, the 13.1 mile course starts at Spooner Summit and drops over 1,000 feet as it winds down U.S. Highway 50 along the stunning east shore of Lake Tahoe to a finish line at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe. (www.epictahoe.com

Death Ride - Tour of California Alps 37th annual features 15,000 feet of climbing over 129 miles and five passes reaching up to 8,700'+ in elevation including Monitor (Hwy 89), Ebbetts (Hwy 4) and Carson Pass on July 8. https://deathride.com

The Lake Tahoe Marathon combines inescapable natural beauty and hard-core fitness for the 22nd annual event, Oct. 13-15. The weekend includes multiple marathons with choices of 5K or 10K, half marathon, 18-milers, 144-milers around the lake or a four-day, 288 mile run. (www.laketahoemarathon.com

NORTH LAKE TAHOE

The 6th annual XTERRA Tahoe City Off-Road Triathlon, Duathlon & Sprint starts and finishes from Commons Beach in Tahoe City and features a Lake Tahoe swim, as well as mountain biking in Burton Creek, June 24. (www.bigblueadventure.com

The Tahoe Trail 100 features a 2-loop, 50-kilometer course filled with beautiful views of Lake Tahoe, July 15. Rocky summits and breathtaking pine forests are found in every direction from the host location, Northstar California. Competitors have a chance to score a slot in the Blueprint for Athletes Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race by placing in the top of their age group or by lottery. (www.northstarcalifornia.com

One of America's longest running triathlons, the Donner Lake Triathlon is in its 36th year, July 22-23. This "must do" race features a climb up Donner Pass and finishes on the shores of Donner Lake. (www.donnerlaketri.com

The extreme XTERRA Lake Tahoe Off-Road Triathlon course takes riders up and down the scenic flume trail and connects Lake Tahoe swimming and trail running, Aug. 19. (www.bigblueadventure.com



The Lake Tahoe Triathlon starts and finishes from iconic Sugar Pine Point on the west shore of Lake Tahoe, Aug. 26-27. Athletes swim in the lake at Sugar Pine State Park, ride around Emerald Bay and run along sandy beaches. (www.laketahoetri.com

The 2nd annual Great Trail Race is new fall mountain bike or trail run race, Oct. 8. Compete as an individual or team on either a classic or elite course around Truckee and Tahoe City. (www.greattrailrace.com

Northstar Downhill Mountain Bike Race Series offers competitions throughout the summer and features 20 different divisions for men, women and juniors to vie for the title. The top three racers in each division receive points-based awards at the end of each race, as well as the conclusion of the entire series. (www.northstarcalifornia.com

CARSON VALLEY

Genoa Peak "Madathon," trail runs through the historic town of Genoa and offers either an eight mile or 24-mile course, June 10. (www.ascentruns.com

The Alta Alpina Cycling Club is a road and mountain bike organization in the Lake Tahoe, Carson Valley, Carson City and Markleeville area that promotes an environment for all ages and abilities to enjoy the sport. The race series begins April 20 and continues through August with categories for beginners as well as for the more experienced riders. Their "Riding the Wild Sierra," June 24 event touts five different courses with routes through the Carson Valley foothills or over a combination of challenging passes like Luther, Blue Lakes, Kingsbury, Ebbetts and Monitor. (www.altaalpina.org

The Edible Pedal 100(r) rides include five different routes all starting and ending at the Bowers Mansion in Washoe Valley, Sept. 17. The family-friendly route includes a 10K around Washoe Valley. The cruising 32K treks to Carson City; the 50 and 74K loops tour through Carson and Genoa; and the challenging 150K goes through the Carson Valley to Lake Tahoe via Kingsbury Grade. The Edible Pedal 100(r) is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Reno Sunrise. (www.ediblepedal100.org)