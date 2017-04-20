Sutter Health's Getting to Zero Targets Homelessness

ROSEVILLE, CA - Under a resolution adopted by the City Council, Roseville is voicing its support for Sutter Health's Getting to Zero campaign, a regional effort to end chronic homelessness by aligning programs and resources around a low-or-no barrier approach to housing individuals experiencing homelessness.



In December, the city received a $250,000 matching grant through Getting to Zero to support its Homeless Prevention and Rapid Rehousing Program, a new program the City is excited to introduce this year through former housing redevelopment funding. With the help of Sutter, this program is launching with twice the resources and is providing $500,000 to local service providers in order to assist individuals and families in Roseville who are on the brink of homelessness or who are already homeless and are one step away from being housed.



"With its Getting to Zero campaign, Sutter is bringing business, nonprofits and government to the same table to support innovative partnerships that encourage collaboration and promote success," said Roseville Mayor Susan Rohan.



Working with public and private partners in Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties, Sutter Health will match up to $10 million in contributions and work to raise a total of $20 million over three years to support a low-or-no barrier model that provides the chronically homeless with housing, and then quickly offers the support services they need to achieve and maintain stability. The goal of the Getting to Zero effort is to reach Functional Zero - when the number of homeless people is equal to, or less than, the number of permanent housing units available to them - in Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties.



The Roseville City Council vote is consistent with recent actions taken by nearby jurisdictions. The Yolo County Board of Supervisors, Davis City Council and Woodland City Council have recently adopted resolutions in support of Getting to Zero. The Placer County Board of Supervisors and Sacramento City Council are scheduled to vote on similar resolutions in late April.



Sutter Health has long been committed to investing in programs that improve the health of the communities it serves. In addition to Getting to Zero, the organization funds community-based services, mobile clinics, transportation services, prevention and wellness programs and more. In 2015, Sutter Health's network of physician organizations, hospitals and other health care providers made a total community benefit investment of $957 million.



"As a business leader and health care provider, we at Sutter Health understand that homelessness touches every individual in this community," said James Conforti, President of Sutter Health Valley Area. "Through the Getting to Zero campaign, we hope to bring together partners who can commit the resources to fund programs that will make a meaningful impact in ending homelessness."



Since September 2016, Sutter Health has funded four matching grants to support low-or-no barrier responses to homelessness in the City of Davis ($233,000), City of Roseville ($250,000), City of Sacramento ($433,000), and Placer County ($1 million).



More information on Getting to Zero can be found at www.WeCanGetToZero.com