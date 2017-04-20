Hacker Lab Taking Applications for Startup Hustle
(ROCKLIN, CA) - Hacker Lab is taking applications for the Startup Hustle six-week entrepreneurial boot camp and announced the addition of four free sessions to inspire those wanting to build their own businesses. With partner Sierra College, Hacker Lab is also encouraging students to participate.
The program starts May 9 and culminates on June 21. Sessions will be held at Hacker Lab's Midtown Sacramento location as well as the Hacker Lab powered by Sierra College in Rocklin. The initial application is free and due May 3, 2017. There will be an informational meeting about the program at Hacker Lab in Midtown on Thursday, April 20 from 5:30-7:00 p.m., learn more here.
To apply, aspiring entrepreneurs explain the problems that they are investigating and the prospective customers who would benefit from their solutions as well as why they want to participate in Startup Hustle. The application is available at https://hackerlab.org/startuphustle/ or email: startuphustle@hackerlab.org. Once accepted into the program, Startup Hustle participant fees are $46 for Sierra College students, $149 for Hacker Lab members and $300 for non-members.
This is the fourth time that Hacker Lab has offered Startup Hustle, according to Eric Ullrich, Co-Founder, Hacker Lab. "We've enhanced the tools and fine-tuned the training," said Ullrich. "Our past participants have successfully launched startups, opened up new markets for their products, published their apps and won funding to take it to the next level. As part of our makerspace community, these founders will be sharing their success stories and helping to encourage the next round of participants."
Chris Sprague, Founder of tCubed, participated in the 2016 Startup Hustle. "At Hacker Lab, we learned to focus on customers, were introduced to our mentors and had access to expensive manufacturing equipment that we could not afford on our own," said Sprague.
A combination of "anytime, anywhere learning" and in-person sessions will enable participants to use the latest startup tools, work on their idea, test it with customers, gain insights from mentors, research the market, reframe their concept based on what they learned and develop a pitch. There is an optional Demo Night where participants can make their pitches to the community.
According to Carol Pepper-Kittredge, Statewide Project Manager, CCC Maker, housed at Sierra College, students can benefit from participating in Startup Hustle. "Students will work alongside experienced professionals applying their college skills in a real world environment," said Pepper-Kittredge. "Startup Hustle can help students apply their passion and discover new career pathways."
While many people talk about the ideas they have for new products or services, it is often difficult to overcome their own inertia, explained Ullrich. "The immersive experience of Startup Hustle has led to remarkable breakthroughs," said Ullrich. "The mentors and speakers inspire entrepreneurs to take action. Participants have access to proven methodology, practical assignments and beneficial connections that stretch their thinking about customers and their business model."
The four free sessions open to the public will include presentations from Hacker Lab's Maker in Residence on starting up a maker business and startup best practices from the Entrepreneur is Residence.
Sponsors of Startup Hustle include The Shop VSP Global, Sierra College, City of Rocklin, SMUD, California Community Colleges Workforce and Economic Development Division, City of Sacramento, Sierra College CACT and Golden Sierra.
For more information about participating or becoming a sponsor/mentor, please go to https://hackerlab.org/startuphustle/ or email: startuphustle@hackerlab.org.
