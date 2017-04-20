Sierra College Seeking to Fill Board Opening
ROCKLIN, CA - The Sierra Joint Community College District is accepting applications to serve as an appointed member of the Board of Trustees until the next regularly scheduled election for governing board members in November 2018. The Board has chosen to make a provisional appointment rather than incur the significant costs associated with a special election.
Mr. Dave Ferrari, Area 2 trustee for the past 19 years, has submitted his resignation after months of careful consideration. About stepping down from his position Ferrari said, "This is very hard for me to do as I love Sierra College and very much enjoy being part of this great institution. I feel community colleges are the most important link to higher education. It is the first stop for some and the last chance for others."
"Dave has been a tireless champion of and devoted friend to Sierra College and our students," stated William Duncan, Sierra College President, "his contributions cannot be overstated." Board President Scott T. Leslie added, "It has been an honor serving with Dave these many years. He is a man of great integrity and heart, and has represented the Truckee and Lake Tahoe communities exceptionally well. On behalf of the board, we wish him the best."
The board is seeking candidates that are committed to Sierra College and its mission. Each applicant must be a resident of Trustee Area 2 of the Sierra Joint Community College District, which is comprised of the north and east borders of the district including Truckee. Information, qualifications, and application materials are available on the Sierra College website or from the Sierra College President's Office, 5100 Sierra College Boulevard, Rocklin, CA 95677, (916) 660-7000.
The application deadline is May 3, 2017, and the board is expected to make the provisional appointment on May 9, 2017, at a board meeting held at the Tahoe-Truckee Campus.
The Sierra Joint Community College District encompasses 3,200 square miles and serves Placer, Nevada and parts of El Dorado and Sacramento counties. In addition to the Rocklin campus, the district has campuses in Grass Valley, Truckee, and Roseville. The district serves an estimated 17,000 students each semester and offers over 125 degree and certificate programs. The district employs more than 500 permanent employees and over 700 part-time employees with an operating budget of more than $130 million.
