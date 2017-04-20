Placer SPCA's Woof, Wine & Dine

ROSEVILLE, CALIF. - Placer County's favorite dog-friendly food and beverage tasting event is back. Join the Placer SPCA for its annual Woof Wine & Dine event - a night of tails and tastemakers under the twinkling lights of Vernon Street Town Square in Roseville. This event features free tastings from our region's best food, wine and beer vendors including Chicago Fire, Old Town Pizza, Bucca di Beppo, Icing on the Cupcake, Monk's Cellar, Wildecide Cider, Crooked Lane Brewing, DarkHeart Brewing, and more. Dogs must remain on leash at all times, and water and treats will be available. Must be 21 or older to attend. This includes designated drivers. Questions about Woof Wine & Dine? Please call 916-782-7722 ext 102 or email libbym@placerspca.org . WHEN: May 12, 2017, 6pm - 9pm WHERE: Vernon Street Town Square, 311 Vernon Street in Roseville COST: Tickets are $50 each ($30 for designated drivers) and include free food and beverage tastings from local restaurants, wineries, and breweries. For a list of purveyors, please visit placerspca.org/woofwinedine.

Placer County News Headlines

