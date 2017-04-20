NorCal Sport Stacking Regional Championships Rocklin

Rocklin, CA - California's only regional championship for sport stacking will be taking place on Saturday, April 29 at Whitney High School in Rocklin. Placer Valley Tourism (PVT) is thrilled to be teaming up with the World Sport Stacking Association (WSSA) to bring this incredible event to Placer Valley.



Sport stacking is an individual and team sport that involves stacking plastic cups in specific sequences in as little time as possible. The NorCal Sport Stacking Regional Championships will showcase stackers going up against the clock in five different formats: 3-3-3, 3-6-3, cycle, doubles and the timed 3-6-3 relay. They will also hold a head-to-head relay bracket section of the tournament where a team of stackers face another team rather than the clock.

Shelly Rabe who serves as the tournament director explained that she has wanted to bring this event back to the area for quite some time and with PVT's help everything suddenly aligned to make that happen.

"This is such a great sport for all ages and abilities and it has such great benefits for all students involved," explained Rabe. "I really have enjoyed my partnership with PVT and they have helped me realize that this event will flourish in Placer County."

Not only will this tournament promise fast-paced, exciting and visually impressive action for competitors and spectators alike, but it will also serve as a qualifier for the WSSA 2017 AAU Junior Olympic Games that will be held late July in Michigan. Sport stacking is now one of only 19 sports that is included in the Junior Olympic Games.

Although stackers of any age are welcome to compete, currently the registered stackers range in age from 6-years-old up to 25. Rabe also confirmed that a few Team USA Sport Stackers will be at the regional championships. "I am excited to have them show off their stacking and encourage all our participants to keep on stacking!"

Mark your calendars and come on down to Whitney High School located at 701 Wildcat Blvd in Rocklin and see these super, speedy stackers in action.