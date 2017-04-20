NorCal Sport Stacking Regional Championships Rocklin
Rocklin, CA - California's only regional championship for sport stacking will be taking place on Saturday, April 29 at Whitney High School in Rocklin. Placer Valley Tourism (PVT) is thrilled to be teaming up with the World Sport Stacking Association (WSSA) to bring this incredible event to Placer Valley.
Sport stacking is an individual and team sport that involves stacking plastic cups in specific sequences in as little time as possible. The NorCal Sport Stacking Regional Championships will showcase stackers going up against the clock in five different formats: 3-3-3, 3-6-3, cycle, doubles and the timed 3-6-3 relay. They will also hold a head-to-head relay bracket section of the tournament where a team of stackers face another team rather than the clock.
Shelly Rabe who serves as the tournament director explained that she has wanted to bring this event back to the area for quite some time and with PVT's help everything suddenly aligned to make that happen.
"This is such a great sport for all ages and abilities and it has such great benefits for all students involved," explained Rabe. "I really have enjoyed my partnership with PVT and they have helped me realize that this event will flourish in Placer County."
Not only will this tournament promise fast-paced, exciting and visually impressive action for competitors and spectators alike, but it will also serve as a qualifier for the WSSA 2017 AAU Junior Olympic Games that will be held late July in Michigan. Sport stacking is now one of only 19 sports that is included in the Junior Olympic Games.
Although stackers of any age are welcome to compete, currently the registered stackers range in age from 6-years-old up to 25. Rabe also confirmed that a few Team USA Sport Stackers will be at the regional championships. "I am excited to have them show off their stacking and encourage all our participants to keep on stacking!"
Mark your calendars and come on down to Whitney High School located at 701 Wildcat Blvd in Rocklin and see these super, speedy stackers in action.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesNorCal Sport Stacking Regional Championships RocklinRocklin, CA - California's only regional championship for sport stacking will be taking place on Saturday, April 29 at Whitney High School in Rocklin
Placer SPCA's Woof, Wine & DineROSEVILLE, CALIF. - Placer County's favorite dog-friendly food and beverage tasting event is back. Join the Placer SPCA for its annual Woof Wine & Dine
Sierra College Seeking to Fill Board OpeningROCKLIN, CA - The Sierra Joint Community College District is accepting applications to serve as an appointed member of the Board of Trustees
Hacker Lab Taking Applications for Startup Hustle(ROCKLIN, CA) - Hacker Lab is taking applications for the Startup Hustle six-week entrepreneurial boot camp and announced the addition of four free sessions
Roseville Wine Down Wednesday Falls ShortRoseville, CA -- Roseville Wine Down Wednesday came up a bit short last night.
Sutter Health's Getting to Zero Targets HomelessnessROSEVILLE, CA - Under a resolution adopted by the City Council, Roseville is voicing its support for Sutter Health's Getting to Zero campaign
Lake Tahoe, a Training and Recreation Paradise(LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev.) - Whether its snowboarders, skiers, cyclists, runners or swimmers, Olympic and elite athletes utilize Lake Tahoe
Sacramento Metro Chamber Priorities for 2017 Cap-to-CapThe Sacramento Metro Chamber will lead the largest delegation in 10 years with 360 regional business, civic and elected officials to Washington, D.C.
Family Caregiving Institute Dedicated to Those Who Care for Others(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) - The Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing at UC Davis launches a new Family Caregiving Institute, dedicated to the well-being of those who care for others, with a $5 million grant
Lincoln resident Carol Havens honored as Physician of the YearCarol Havens, MD, a longtime Kaiser Permanente family medicine physician in Sacramento and Roseville has been named "Physician of the Year"
Roseville Baby Boomer Festival features Classic Cars and Rock-n-RollThe Baby Boomer Festival and Expo in Roseville focuses on the good memories, the nostalgia, the dreams and the needs of America's "Boomer Generation
Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation Grant to Help Rocklin Adaptive Aquatics ProgramRocklin Swim Team is proud to announce that it has received a $4,000 Quality of Life grant from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation
NEWS: In Case You Missed It