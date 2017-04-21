Explore the Beauty of Granite Bay and Folsom Lake

Roseville, CA - Everyone is welcome to come stretch their legs through a mixture of lake trails and upscale streets on the Sacramento Walking Sticks May 27, 2017 event.

The route will encompass part of the Western States Pioneer Trail in the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area with some moderate hills and dirt trails along the route. The longer route will take in the views of lovely landscaped homes along the shady, tree-lined streets of Granite Bay near Folsom Lake.

The start location for the walk is at the Granite Bay Village Shopping Center between Little Bliss Cakery and the Subway Sandwich Shoppe, 8789 Auburn-Folsom Rd, Suite D, Granite Bay CA 95746. People can register between 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon and everyone must be off the trails by 3:00 p.m. Everyone can walk for FREE (donations are welcomed) or $3.00 for volkswalk credit. Restrooms and water are available at the start location and in the Folsom Lake Recreation Area. There are many nearby restaurants to choose from after you finish your walk.

There will be a 6K (3.7 miles) and an 11K (6.8 miles) route to choose from; both routes would be difficult for wheelchairs and strollers. Dogs are welcome on the 6K route but they are not allowed in the State Park area of the 11K route. It is recommended that you wear layered clothing, a hat and bring/drink plenty of water to keep hydrated on the walk.

The beauty of a volkswalk is that it is noncompetitive and untimed; therefore the Sticks encourage people to enjoy the sights and sounds along this route. You'll be off the city streets for most of the walk and will enjoy seeing Folsom Lake in a whole different vantage point. Bring your cameras and if it should rain, we'll still be walking with umbrellas held high and rain ponchos on.

The Sacramento Walking Sticks Volkssport Club is the largest in the USA with over 550 members; you do not have to be a member to walk with the Club. We are an active Club with group walks scheduled every Tues and Thurs morning, random Fri mornings and every Wed evening. There is always a volkswalk hosted by various clubs in the northern and central regions of California on the weekend and carpooling is offered and encouraged. The Sticks have a monthly "Walking Book Club" with a designated book selection to read; there will be a 5K walk and book discussion that coincides with the book selection each month. You don't even have to read the book to join in the walk and/or discussion.

The Sticks host Full Moon walks and once each month travel on a Road Adventure together;recently we walked in Sebastopol, Mill Valley and Alameda and have Oakdale, Lake Tahoe and

Union City on the calendar.