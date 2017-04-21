Corky's Corner: Fender Baja Telecaster Reviewed

Roseville, CA - This Fender Baja Telecaster is a custom shop made in Mexico model that just blows the doors off most Telecasters you will hear.

The neck is a soft V, 21 tall frets with a modern 9.5 radius fingerboard. The body is ash and has the standard 2 Tele pickups but here is where the magic starts. First off, the neck pickup is the twisted Telecaster model and this big magnet in a small package comes off sounding like a full size Stratocaster pickup. The bridge is a broadcaster model with a little more beef with the addition of the S switch on the volume knob to add more sounds in the out of phase tone. It also has a 4 way selector that adds both pickups in series on the fourth position which will provide you with that solid humbucker type tone.

All this adds up to a killer tone machine that plays super sweet.

Fender Baja Telecaster can still can twang like a good "Tele:, but it can go to so many more tones including a very cool Brian May tone. The guitar is a medium weight with a nice feel & overall look. I myself own the USA custom shop of this model.

For the price nothing can touch it for a real value in a Telecaster model.

On a scale of 1-5, this Fender Baja Telecaster rates a solid 5.