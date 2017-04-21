Corky's Corner: Fender Baja Telecaster Reviewed
Roseville, CA - This Fender Baja Telecaster is a custom shop made in Mexico model that just blows the doors off most Telecasters you will hear.
The neck is a soft V, 21 tall frets with a modern 9.5 radius fingerboard. The body is ash and has the standard 2 Tele pickups but here is where the magic starts. First off, the neck pickup is the twisted Telecaster model and this big magnet in a small package comes off sounding like a full size Stratocaster pickup. The bridge is a broadcaster model with a little more beef with the addition of the S switch on the volume knob to add more sounds in the out of phase tone. It also has a 4 way selector that adds both pickups in series on the fourth position which will provide you with that solid humbucker type tone.
All this adds up to a killer tone machine that plays super sweet.
Fender Baja Telecaster can still can twang like a good "Tele:, but it can go to so many more tones including a very cool Brian May tone. The guitar is a medium weight with a nice feel & overall look. I myself own the USA custom shop of this model.
For the price nothing can touch it for a real value in a Telecaster model.
On a scale of 1-5, this Fender Baja Telecaster rates a solid 5.
Corky's Corner..for Gearheads of all sorts
Guitar and gear guru Corky Newman, known for his decades of fretboard wizardry and extensive knowledge of musical equipment, when not jamming with his band Caligator can often be found sharing his in-depth musical knowledge with fellow musicians.
Rumor has it, as a young lad in 1969, he fibbed to his parents, snuck off to Woodstock and never looked back.
You can listen to his latest album online at YouTube
