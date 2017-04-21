WJU Announces Largest Graduating Class & Commencement Speaker
ROCKLIN, CA., - William Jessup University, the first WASC accredited private, four-year residential Christian university in the greater Sacramento region will celebrate its 76th annual Commencement Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at Adventure Christian Church in Roseville. This is the largest graduating class to date.
"We look forward to the impact our graduates are going to make as they transition from our university setting," said Dr. John Jackson, president of the growing university.
Approximately 309 students are graduating this April with the majority of graduates receiving psychology, business, teacher education, science and ministry related bachelor degrees.
According to a graduating survey conducted by Jessup, 66 percent of respondents indicated they would be employed after graduation in areas of ministry, business, technology and teaching. This year marks the twelfth graduation ceremony celebrated by the 78-year-old university since its move to Rocklin in 2004.
Commencement speaker is Ron Blue, founder of Kingdom Advisors, a ministry that empowers Christian financial advisors seeking to integrate a biblical worldview into their advice and counsel. In 1979, he founded Ronald Blue & Company, the largest Christian financial planning firm in the country.
Blue has authored 18 books, including Master Your Money, The Complete Guide to Faith Based Family Finances and Surviving Financial Meltdown. Ron holds a BS and MBA from Indiana University and currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia.
The first annual senior family dinner and baccalaureate service is planned for Friday, April 28 to honor Jessup's graduates as they matriculate into various ministry fields and the marketplace. Students and their families will gather in the Warrior Arena to enjoy a barbecue buffet dinner and program prior to the baccalaureate service.
William Jessup University offers nearly 60 degree and certificate programs with a student-faculty ratio of 13:1 and average class sizes of 23. The university also offers career and life planning services to aid graduates throughout their personal job search.
For more information on William Jessup, visit www.jessup.edu or call 916 577-2200.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesRoseville Flash Crime Report (4.21.17)Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of select crimes for Roseville Police activity for the period covering April 14- 21, 2017.
Northern California's Wettest Year on RecordAt its April 20 meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors received news that April showers have boosted Northern California
Jeffrey Zahniser, SCOE's 2018 Teacher of the YearSacramento, CA- Culinary Arts instructor Jeffrey Zahniser walked into school today fully prepared to teach his students another lesson about the art of cooking
WJU Announces Largest Graduating Class & Commencement SpeakerROCKLIN, CA., - William Jessup University, the first WASC accredited private, four-year residential Christian university in the greater Sacramento region will celebrate
Corky's Corner: Fender Baja Telecaster ReviewedRoseville, CA - This Fender Baja Telecaster is a custom shop made in Mexico model that just blows the doors off most Telecasters you will hear.
Explore the Beauty of Granite Bay and Folsom LakeRoseville, CA - Everyone is welcome as the Walking Sticks take on Granite Bay and Folsom via a mixture of lake trails and upscale streets.
NorCal Sport Stacking Regional Championships RocklinRocklin, CA - California's only regional championship for sport stacking will be taking place on Saturday, April 29 at Whitney High School in Rocklin
Placer SPCA's Woof, Wine & DineROSEVILLE, CALIF. - Placer County's favorite dog-friendly food and beverage tasting event is back. Join the Placer SPCA for its annual Woof Wine & Dine
Sierra College Seeking to Fill Board OpeningROCKLIN, CA - The Sierra Joint Community College District is accepting applications to serve as an appointed member of the Board of Trustees
Hacker Lab Taking Applications for Startup Hustle(ROCKLIN, CA) - Hacker Lab is taking applications for the Startup Hustle six-week entrepreneurial boot camp and announced the addition of four free sessions
Roseville Wine Down Wednesday Falls ShortRoseville, CA -- Roseville Wine Down Wednesday came up a bit short last night.
Sutter Health's Getting to Zero Targets HomelessnessROSEVILLE, CA - Under a resolution adopted by the City Council, Roseville is voicing its support for Sutter Health's Getting to Zero campaign
NEWS: In Case You Missed It