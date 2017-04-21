WJU Announces Largest Graduating Class & Commencement Speaker

ROCKLIN, CA., - William Jessup University, the first WASC accredited private, four-year residential Christian university in the greater Sacramento region will celebrate its 76th annual Commencement Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at Adventure Christian Church in Roseville. This is the largest graduating class to date.



"We look forward to the impact our graduates are going to make as they transition from our university setting," said Dr. John Jackson, president of the growing university.



Approximately 309 students are graduating this April with the majority of graduates receiving psychology, business, teacher education, science and ministry related bachelor degrees.



According to a graduating survey conducted by Jessup, 66 percent of respondents indicated they would be employed after graduation in areas of ministry, business, technology and teaching. This year marks the twelfth graduation ceremony celebrated by the 78-year-old university since its move to Rocklin in 2004.



Commencement speaker is Ron Blue, founder of Kingdom Advisors, a ministry that empowers Christian financial advisors seeking to integrate a biblical worldview into their advice and counsel. In 1979, he founded Ronald Blue & Company, the largest Christian financial planning firm in the country.



Blue has authored 18 books, including Master Your Money, The Complete Guide to Faith Based Family Finances and Surviving Financial Meltdown. Ron holds a BS and MBA from Indiana University and currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

The first annual senior family dinner and baccalaureate service is planned for Friday, April 28 to honor Jessup's graduates as they matriculate into various ministry fields and the marketplace. Students and their families will gather in the Warrior Arena to enjoy a barbecue buffet dinner and program prior to the baccalaureate service.

William Jessup University offers nearly 60 degree and certificate programs with a student-faculty ratio of 13:1 and average class sizes of 23. The university also offers career and life planning services to aid graduates throughout their personal job search.

For more information on William Jessup, visit www.jessup.edu or call 916 577-2200.