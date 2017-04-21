Northern California's Wettest Year on Record
AUBURN, Calif. - At its April 20 meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors received news that April showers have boosted Northern California precipitation totals to record levels. At Lake Spaulding, PCWA's primary water source, cumulative rainfall measured 125.8 inches.
"This matches the wettest water year on record with still more than 5 months remaining in the water year. Any additional precipitation this year will add to the wettest record in more than a century," stated Darin Reintjes, PCWA's Power Scheduling Manager.
The American River Basin snow sensors report almost 2 times the normal amount of water in snowpack storage. PCWA's Middle Fork Project reservoirs remain full and hydro generators are running at maximum capacity. The reservoirs are expected to remain full and spill excess runoff that the generators cannot pass from melting snowpack as temperatures continue to increase.
Above normal flows of water can be expected through the American River into mid to late summer. Recreation opportunities will be limited during the runoff and spilling period until flows recede later in the summer.
The next regular meeting of the PCWA Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2:00PM at the PCWA Business Center, 144 Ferguson Road, in Auburn. PCWA board meetings are open to the public.
For information on PCWA board meetings, please contact the Clerk to the Board at (530) 823-4850 or (800) 464-0030
