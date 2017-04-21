Roseville Flash Crime Report (4.21.17)

Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of select crimes for Roseville Police activity for the period covering April 14- 21, 2017.

Northeast Roseville

Galleria, shoplifters: At 8:22 p.m. April 20, two men broke windows at a jewelry store in the mall, grabbed merchandise and ran away. The suspects, two African-American males in their late teens or early 20s, fled in a newer black Dodge Challenger two-door sedan. No injuries were reported. We received some concerned calls from shoppers about "shots fired," but we found no evidence of that, and we believe what the shoppers heard was the sound of breaking glass. The incident is being investigated.

East Roseville

South Cirby, stolen car: Between April 12 and 13, someone stole a 1997 Honda Accord from the 2000 block of Sally Way. The Folsom Police Department stopped the car on April 16 and arrested a suspect. This was a "Honda Hunter Special"-an older sedan prized by car thieves because they're easy to steal.

Sierra Gardens, prowlers: Between 1:30 and 2 a.m. April 21, men were seen in the 1700 block of Tanglewood Way, trying car doors and rummaging around unlocked vehicles. They were white males in their 30s wearing track jackets, sweats and backpacks. Good reminder to always lock your car doors and remove all valuables, including loose change and your garage remote.

Lead Hill, arrest: During the evening of April 14, officers investigated a report of a man sending threatening texts to a woman he knew. At about 11:56 p.m. that evening, officers located and stopped the man's car near the intersection of North Sunrise Avenue and Lead Hill, and arrested the 22-year-old Roseville man on suspicion of making criminal threats and stalking.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Cirbyside, disturbance: At 1:20 a.m. April 15, officers responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance in the 1000 block of Madden Lane. When officers arrived, the man faced them and assumed a fighting stance. Officers arrested the 42-year-old Roseville resident on suspicion of being drunk in public and resisting arrest.

Cirbyside, brandishing: At 9:05 p.m. April 15, officers responded to an apartment complex at 500 Sunrise Avenue. A man got upset with his neighbor, lunged at him with a knife, and make threats to kill him. Officers arrested a 48-year-old Roseville man on suspicion of assault, brandishing a weapon and making criminal threats.

Hillcrest, prowling: At about 3:50 a.m. April 15, an unidentified man was seen looking into two unlocked vehicles in the 300 block of Lorraine Avenue. Nothing was taken.

Folsom Road, car theft: Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 16, someone stole a green 1998 Honda Civic from the 200 block of Harding Boulevard. This was another "Honda Hunter" theft-the theft of an older sedan prized by car thieves because they're easy to steal. If you drive an older sedan, we recommend parking it in a garage whenever possible, and protecting it with a highly visible "Club" type steering wheel lock.

Folsom Road, arrest: At 11:12 p.m. April 17, officers responded to a man trying to open other people's car doors and acting strange at a gas station at the corner of Harding Boulevard and Douglas Boulevard. They contacted a 30-year-old man and arrested him on a Placer County warrant.

Folsom Road, vehicle burglaries: Between 7:45 and 8:50 p.m. April 19, someone smashed the windows of three vehicles parked at a restaurant in the 200 block of Harding Boulevard and stole valuables, including a laptop computer. Unfortunately, this is a reminder not to leave valuables, including backpacks, briefcases, or anything else that looks valuable to a thief, in sight in your unattended car. If you have to leave valuables inside, put them in your trunk or cargo area before you get to your destination.

Central Roseville north of the rail yard

Theiles Manor, fight: At 11:55 a.m. April 16, officers responded to a fight between two groups of neighbors in the 300 block of Fifth Street. One neighbor had reportedly hit another with a shovel, and another man was seen brandishing a metal pipe. Paramedics treated one person at the scene for injuries. No one wanted to press charges. Officers interviewed the involved parties and witnesses, and documented the incident in a report.

Roseville Heights, assault: At about 1:20 p.m. April 13, a man honked at a female driver over a perceived traffic issue on Oak Street at Washington Boulevard. The man then followed the woman to the 100 block of Washington Boulevard, where she stopped and parked. The other driver approached her car, yelled at her and shoved her, then drove away. The suspect driver was described as a white male in his 50s or 60s with black hair, driving a dark blue GMC pickup with a camper shell.

Vineyard, car theft: Between April 15 and April 16, someone stole a customized black and gray 1970 Chevy Camaro from the 1300 block of Puebla Way.

North central Roseville

Highland Reserve, suspected shoplifters arrested: At about 6:30 p.m. April 18, Roseville PD Officer Bartkiewicz was off duty and shopping in a grocery store in the 1000 block of Pleasant Grove Blvd. when he saw another shopper concealing merchandise in a bag. She left the store without paying and got into a waiting minivan. Officer Bartkiewicz kept an eye on her and alerted an on-duty officer working the area. On-duty officers responded to the area and followed the van to the area of the mall. They stopped the van and contacted the occupants, finding stolen merchandise from two Roseville grocery stores, as well as methamphetamine and heroin-related paraphernalia. A 27-year-old woman from Auburn and a 47-year-old man from North Highlands were arrested.

Stanford, gunshot wound: Officers are investigating a shooting that was reported to have happened at about 8:15 p.m. April 16 in a parking lot on Fairway Drive at Pleasant Grove Blvd. A man received a gunshot wound to an extremity, and was driven by friends to the emergency room, where he was treated and released. The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

West Roseville

Woodcreek, boat stolen: Between the afternoon of April 8 and the afternoon of April 15, someone stole a red boat, with an outboard motor and enclosed cabin, and its trailer from the 1400 block of Lazenby Way.

Woodcreek, burglary: Between 6 p.m. April 14 and 1 a.m. April 15, someone went into a garage that had accidently been left open in the 1000 block of Corfield Drive and stole several items of value.

Woodcreek, drug arrest: At 1:37 a.m. April 17, an officer was responding to a noise complaint at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Blvd., and checked on an occupied van (the van was not related to the original call). One of the passengers was in the process of using heroin. The 20-year-old Antelope man was arrested on drug-related warrants and on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (there was an underage teenager in the van).

Woodcreek, suspicious noise: At about 4 p.m. April 20, officers checked on a report of someone using fireworks along the trail behind Silverado Middle School. They contacted two teenage boys who had fired about four blank rounds from a starter pistol (used at sporting events, not capable of firing projectiles). Officers confiscated the starter pistol and released the boys to their parents.

Junction West, disturbance: At 7:40 p.m. April 16, officers responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of Junction Blvd. for a man who had gone inside the home in violation of a restraining order. The man was uncooperative with officers, and officers took him into custody after a struggle. The 35-year-old Roseville man was booked into the Placer County Jail on suspicion of violating a restraining order and obstructing officers.

Woodcreek & Junction West, disturbance: At 10:51 p.m. April 17, dispatch received calls about a man lying on the roadway on Foothills Boulevard and Baseline Road. Before Roseville officers arrived, a Good Samaritan picked up the man and his companion and dropped them off at their home. At about 11 p.m., dispatch received calls about a man causing a disturbance outside an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Junction Blvd. He turned out to be one of the two men who had just been picked up from Foothills and Baseline. The 24-year-old Roseville man was uncooperative, and was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and threatening officers.

Junction West, theft: Overnight April 17/18, someone rummaged through an unlocked car in the 1100 block of Formby Way and stole items.

Junction West, burglary: At 2:34 a.m. April 18, officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 1900 block of Atwell Street-a resident heard someone in her garage, and found her previously closed garage door open. Officers surrounded the area and searched, but weren't able to find the suspect(s) at this time. Items were stolen from the garage. Officers examined the scene and will continue investigating the burglary.