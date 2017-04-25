Robert M. Maxey Leaves Legacy of Service and Love
Robert M. Maxey, whose ministry to young people throughout the Greater Sacramento area touched thousands of lives over the last two decades, died April 15 surrounded by his family after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 54.
Maxey, known as Rob to everyone, got started in ministry as a volunteer at Valley Springs Presbyterian Church in Roseville in the 1990s and went on to join the staff of Youth for Christ in 1998, later becoming Executive Director for the Greater Sacramento area, a position he assumed in 2015. His initial ministry work focused on the Roseville and Granite Bay areas. In 2006, Rob and his wife, Mickey, opened up a facility next to their home near Granite Bay High School to give local junior high school and high school teenagers a place to connect with other teens as well as share the Gospel. Painted red outside, it is known very simply as "The Barn." He also oversaw the Collings Teen Center in West Sacramento.
Rob brought an infectious love and joy to everyone he encountered. "Rob's energy and enthusiasm for his mission to serve the children of our city was tireless," said West Sacramento Police Chief Thomas J. McDonald. "His advocacy was contagious and the impact he has had on countless kids has been profound. We would like to thank the Collings Teen Center, Sacramento Youth for Christ and, in particular, Rob Maxey for the commitment to the children of West Sacramento and to the future of our community.
"On a personal note, Rob's love of life, his love for all people, and his commitment to his faith was infectious," Chief McDonald said. "On a daily basis Rob demonstrated by his words and his actions what it means to be a leader, a mentor, a teacher, a friend, and a husband and father. As I write this I can't help but smile through my heartache as I think of Rob."Gary Fox, who preceded Rob as Executive Director of Youth for Christ, said: "Rob transitioned from a volunteer working with students to a full time missionary with Youth for Christ as a way to impact more young people with the Gospel. God blessed his commitment with hundreds of young people who were attracted to his love for the Lord."
Rob Played a key role in growing an anti-bullying program called Point Break in junior high schools and high schools throughout the region and, for the last five years, organized the annual Roseville Celebrity Chili Cookoff to raise funds for the program in Roseville and Granite Bay schools.
He was instrumental in growing the services for children in Citrus Heights at the City Life Sayonara Center. "Rob Maxey put his heart and soul into expanding the programs at the children's center in Sayonara," said Citrus Heights City Councilmember Jeannie Bruins. "Under his leadership the center grew from an elementary age after school program to including middle and high school kids, breakfast and evening programs.
Rob's love of kids and service to his Lord will leave an imprint on our community for generations as these children grow into productive adult citizens, grounded in strong values."
Robert Muir Maxey was born May 4, 1962, on the USAFB in Mildenhall, England, the son of Frances Anderson and Robert W.Maxey. He moved to the United States in 1978 and lived in the greater Sacramento area since that time.
He is survived by his wife of more than 25 years, Mishalle (Mickey); sons Robert and Charles, all of Granite Bay; his mother, Frances and stepfather Earle Anderson of Carmichael; his stepmother, Eleanor Dowling Maxey of Zebulon, North Carolina; his siblings, Ramona M. Williams (Ron) of Plymouth, and James C. Maxey of Carmichael. He was predeceased by his father, Robert W. Maxey, who passed away in 2016.
A celebration of life is planned for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Bayside Adventure Church, 6401 Stanford Ranch Road, Roseville, CA 95678.
Mickey Maxey and the YFC board of directors have established a special legacy fund to see Rob's vision for reaching Sacramento youth through the ministries of YFC and Campus Life continue. In lieu of flowers or gifts to the family, donations toward Rob's legacy may be made to www.robmaxeylegacy.org.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News Headlines$5.2 Billion in New Transportation Taxes for California ResidentsCalifornia finally passes a long awaited transportation funding bill May 2017. The California Legislature just passed a new Transportation Funding Bill
Wine Adventures Crushes It with Feast for the SensesPlacerville, CA- Wineries in this part of California know how to throw a great party.
Roseville Gas Prices Leaderboard Shifts SlightlyRoseville, CA- Gas prices remained relatively flat this past week in Roseville. Sam's Club nudged Costco from atop the low price leaderboard
Walgreen Co. Pays $9.86M to Settle Allegations of Improper Medi Cal BillingsWalgreens has paid $9.86 million to resolve allegations that it violated the federal False Claims Act
BottleRock Napa Valley 2017 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage LineupNAPA, CA, -- Situated in the heart of America's wine and food playground, BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced that Martha Stewart, José Andrés and Masaharu Morimoto
Lincoln's Community Christian School RelocatingLINCOLN - Lincoln's Community Christian School, which has been serving the community since 1995, announced today that it will be moving for the 2017-18 school year to a new location
2017 Subaru Impreza: Still very impressiveRoseville, CA-The Impreza has been a strong seller for Subaru for years. Offered in hatchback or sedan mode, Impreza sales lean 60 percent toward the hatchback model, which was test driven here
Students to Bring History to Life May 6-7Rocklin, CA - The National History Day - California (NHD-CA) competition returns to William Jessup University (WJU) in Rocklin on May 6-7 for the third consecutive year
Robert M. Maxey Leaves Legacy of Service and LoveRobert M. Maxey, whose ministry to young people throughout the Greater Sacramento area touched thousands of lives over the last two decades
Roseville Flash Crime Report (4.21.17)Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of select crimes for Roseville Police activity for the period covering April 14- 21, 2017.
Northern California's Wettest Year on RecordAt its April 20 meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors received news that April showers have boosted Northern California
Jeffrey Zahniser, SCOE's 2018 Teacher of the YearSacramento, CA- Culinary Arts instructor Jeffrey Zahniser walked into school today fully prepared to teach his students another lesson about the art of cooking
NEWS: In Case You Missed It