Students to Bring History to Life May 6-7
Students to Compete in National History Competition at William Jessup University
Rocklin, CA - The National History Day - California (NHD-CA) competition returns to William Jessup University (WJU) in Rocklin on May 6-7 for the third consecutive year. Placer Valley Tourism is excited to be partnering with NHD-CA again for this incredible event that brings more than 1,000 students from throughout California to Rocklin.
This year's theme Taking a Stand in History is explored in-depth by the students in fourth through twelfth grade in several different project categories. The grade-span is separated in three divisions: Elementary (grades 4-5), Junior (grades 6-8) and Senior (grades 9-12). Craig Irish, the NHD-CA Coordinator, explained that most students will invest anywhere from 80 to 120 hours on their projects if not more.
"We encourage the participants to go back at least 20 to 25 years and examine a topic they are passionate about, then relate it to the theme," added Irish. "It's very rewarding to see these youth scholars delve into their projects and to see them excited about not just learning but the process their projects take them through."
There will be twenty-nine counties throughout California represented at this two-day event. All the of students competing at William Jessup placed in the top three in their respective county competitions that allowed them to advance on to this state level.
There are public viewing times available, a full schedule of the competition is available on-line at nhdca.org. Admission is free so come down to WJU located at 2121 University Ave in Rocklin to see first hand the creative and innovative youth bring history alive.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News Headlines$5.2 Billion in New Transportation Taxes for California ResidentsCalifornia finally passes a long awaited transportation funding bill May 2017. The California Legislature just passed a new Transportation Funding Bill
Wine Adventures Crushes It with Feast for the SensesPlacerville, CA- Wineries in this part of California know how to throw a great party.
Roseville Gas Prices Leaderboard Shifts SlightlyRoseville, CA- Gas prices remained relatively flat this past week in Roseville. Sam's Club nudged Costco from atop the low price leaderboard
Walgreen Co. Pays $9.86M to Settle Allegations of Improper Medi Cal BillingsWalgreens has paid $9.86 million to resolve allegations that it violated the federal False Claims Act
BottleRock Napa Valley 2017 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage LineupNAPA, CA, -- Situated in the heart of America's wine and food playground, BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced that Martha Stewart, José Andrés and Masaharu Morimoto
Lincoln's Community Christian School RelocatingLINCOLN - Lincoln's Community Christian School, which has been serving the community since 1995, announced today that it will be moving for the 2017-18 school year to a new location
2017 Subaru Impreza: Still very impressiveRoseville, CA-The Impreza has been a strong seller for Subaru for years. Offered in hatchback or sedan mode, Impreza sales lean 60 percent toward the hatchback model, which was test driven here
Students to Bring History to Life May 6-7Rocklin, CA - The National History Day - California (NHD-CA) competition returns to William Jessup University (WJU) in Rocklin on May 6-7 for the third consecutive year
Robert M. Maxey Leaves Legacy of Service and LoveRobert M. Maxey, whose ministry to young people throughout the Greater Sacramento area touched thousands of lives over the last two decades
Roseville Flash Crime Report (4.21.17)Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of select crimes for Roseville Police activity for the period covering April 14- 21, 2017.
Northern California's Wettest Year on RecordAt its April 20 meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors received news that April showers have boosted Northern California
Jeffrey Zahniser, SCOE's 2018 Teacher of the YearSacramento, CA- Culinary Arts instructor Jeffrey Zahniser walked into school today fully prepared to teach his students another lesson about the art of cooking
NEWS: In Case You Missed It