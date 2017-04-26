Students to Bring History to Life May 6-7

Students to Compete in National History Competition at William Jessup University

Rocklin, CA - The National History Day - California (NHD-CA) competition returns to William Jessup University (WJU) in Rocklin on May 6-7 for the third consecutive year. Placer Valley Tourism is excited to be partnering with NHD-CA again for this incredible event that brings more than 1,000 students from throughout California to Rocklin.



This year's theme Taking a Stand in History is explored in-depth by the students in fourth through twelfth grade in several different project categories. The grade-span is separated in three divisions: Elementary (grades 4-5), Junior (grades 6-8) and Senior (grades 9-12). Craig Irish, the NHD-CA Coordinator, explained that most students will invest anywhere from 80 to 120 hours on their projects if not more.

"We encourage the participants to go back at least 20 to 25 years and examine a topic they are passionate about, then relate it to the theme," added Irish. "It's very rewarding to see these youth scholars delve into their projects and to see them excited about not just learning but the process their projects take them through."

There will be twenty-nine counties throughout California represented at this two-day event. All the of students competing at William Jessup placed in the top three in their respective county competitions that allowed them to advance on to this state level.

There are public viewing times available, a full schedule of the competition is available on-line at nhdca.org. Admission is free so come down to WJU located at 2121 University Ave in Rocklin to see first hand the creative and innovative youth bring history alive.