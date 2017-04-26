Lincoln's Community Christian School Relocating
LINCOLN - Lincoln's Community Christian School, which has been serving the community since 1995, announced today that it will be moving for the 2017-18 school year to a new location off Highway 193 in Lincoln.
The new location, which will include both the Preschool and the Kindergarten through 8th grade programs, features 11,600 square feet with 10 classrooms, a newly renovated kitchen and cafeteria.
"We are very excited to be able to bring our Pre-school and K-8 program onto the same campus," said Jennifer Tandy, Academic Dean for Community Christian School. "The new facility gives us more space to serve students and provide the high-quality Christian education to our community."
Community Christian School, a non-denominational school, has been located on property adjacent to First Baptist Church. The new location is on the property of Lincoln Christian Life Center at 1200 Highway 193.
"We greatly appreciate the home First Baptist Church has provided to us for these many years," Tandy said. "While we are excited about our new home, we want to extend our deep thanks to First Baptist."
Lincoln's Community Christian School provides a personalized Christian education to raise principle-centered leaders and impart Biblical principles of servant-leadership. The school's small class sizes and positive role models provide a great environment for students to maximize their learning potential.
"Our dedicated teachers and challenging curriculum exceeds state standards and encourages children to reach their full potential," Tandy said.
For more information on Community Christian School in Lincoln, please visit www.ccslincoln.com or call 916-645-6280.
