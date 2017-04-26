BottleRock Napa Valley 2017 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup

Martha Stewart, José Andrés and Masaharu Morimoto to headline the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, leading an all-star roster of top chefs, entertainers and musicians, including Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Green Day's Mike Dirnt & Tré Cool, Fitz & The Tantrums, The Voltaggio Brothers, Ayesha Curry, Dirty Heads, Silversun Pickups, E-40, Michael Franti, Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and more.

Celebrated Chefs, Vintners and Artisanal Craft Brewers Create an Inspired Food, Wine and Brew Festival to Complement the Musical Lineup

NAPA, CA, -- Situated in the heart of America's wine and food playground, BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced that Martha Stewart, José Andrés and Masaharu Morimoto will headline the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, leading a star-studded lineup of celebrated personalities that will deliver memorable mash-up moments during the three-day festival, May 26-28, 2017, in historic downtown Napa.

In addition to Stewart, Andrés and Morimoto, the wildly popular Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will feature star chefs paired with musicians and celebrities for engaging demonstrations, performances and culinary-infused antics. The 2017 culinary stars appearing on the stage include chef and television personality Ayesha Curry, Top Chefs Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, Food & Wine Magazine Best New Chef Roy Choi, Travel Channel Chef Adam Richman, Food Network Chef Duff Goldman, Top Chef Hubert Keller, Top Chef Masters winner Chris Cosentino, Top Chef Richard Blais, Stephen Barber of Farmstead, Tim Love of the Lonesome Dove Western Bistro in Dallas, Cindy Pawlcyn of Mustards Grill and Cindy's Backstreet Kitchen, and Food Network Kids Baking Champion runner-up and Napa middle schooler Justice Faustina.

"One of the things that separates BottleRock from most other festivals is the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage," stated Dave Graham, CEO of BottleRock Napa Valley and Latitude 38 Entertainment. "There have been so many great moments on this stage, including Iron Chef Morimoto teaching Snoop Dogg how to roll sushi, and Michael Voltaggio using liquid nitrogen for a modern take on waffles while Flavor Flav cooked his own top secret fried chicken recipe to the crowd's delight. We expect many more 'only at BottleRock' memories from this 2017 lineup."

President of Williams Sonoma, Janet Hayes adds, "For the third year running, we are thrilled to partner with BottleRock to combine the best of food and music on one stage. The Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will showcase some of our rock star friends in the culinary world for a series of performances you won't be able to find at any other food or music festival."

Joining the culinary talent on the Williams Sonoma Stage are musicians Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Green Day's Mike Dirnt & Tré Cool, Fitz & The Tantrums, Dirty Heads, Silversun Pickups, E-40, Matt Sorum of Hollywood Vampires, Michael Franti, Everlast of House of Pain, The Strumbellas, The Naked & Famous, Charles Bradley, Warren G, and Frenchy Le Freak among others. Festival attendees will also enjoy appearances by Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson, NFL great Franco Harris, Gary "Baba Booey" Dell'Abate of The Howard Stern Show, NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson, World Record Competitive Eating Champion Joey Chestnut, Mythbusters Tory Belleci, Dr. Paul Nassif of Botched, Mayor of Napa Jill Techel and KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez. The Culinary Stage emcee is KCBS "Foodie Chap" Liam Mayclem.

Although all passes to BottleRock Napa Valley are sold out, there is still a chance to win tickets by entering the Williams Sonoma "Ultimate Trip To BottleRock" Sweepstakes which includes airfare, deluxe accommodations at Napa Valley's Villagio Inn and Spa and a pair of three-day passes to the festival. To enter, please visit http://www.williams-sonoma.com/pages/bottlerock.html.

As the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage becomes more popular among BottleRock fans, festival organizers continue to make several upgrades including an expanded stage and viewing area and upgraded audio and video capabilities to ensure an enhanced guest experience and allow for maximum fan participation.

In addition to the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, BottleRock guests will enjoy a global tour of culinary offerings throughout the festival grounds featuring Japanese, Indian, Italian, Spanish, Mexican, American, Mediterranean and Vietnamese cuisines, including vegetarian and vegan options. The 2017 festival lineup is a foodie's wish list and includes Morimoto, Estate Events by Meadowood, Bouchon Bakery, La Toque, Mustards Grill, La Taberna, Oenotri, Redd, Ca'Momi, Cole's Chop House, Miminashi, Hurley's, Foodshed, The Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin BBQ, Tarla Grill, Bistro Don Giovanni, The Q Restaurant and Bar, Goose & Gander, Cook Tavern, Angéle, Napa Palisades Saloon, Eiko's, 1313 Main, Fumé Bistro, Ristorante Allegria, Brix Restaurant, Eight Noodle Shop, Bui Bistro, Jax White Mule Diner, Il Posto Trattoria, Gerard's Paella, Smoke Open Fire, Taqueria Rosita, Nick's Cove, Villa Corona, Napkins Bar and Grill, Tres, Southside Cafe, Golden Harvest, The Farmer's Wife, The Chairman, Me So Hungry Too, Dabba, Drewski's, Curry Up Now, Cousins Maine Lobster, The Middle Feast, Those Fabulous Frickle Brothers, Kara's Cupcakes, Vintage Sweet Shoppe, Humphry Slocombe, Ohm Coffee Roasters, The Pop Nation, Sweetie Pies Bakery, KRAVE Jerky, Four Barrel Coffee, Homeslice Pizza and Ben & Jerry's among others.

"BottleRock is the ultimate sensory experience. Nowhere else on earth will you find this level of musical talent combined with food and wine from the Napa Valley's best chefs and winemakers all in one place for three days," says John Truchard, Founder and CEO of JaM Cellars. "JaM Cellars is honored to be the Presenting Sponsor for the second year running. The JaMPad at the JaM Cellars stage is the perfect venue to enjoy some Butter Chardonnay, a little JaM Cabernet, or to toast your friends with Toast Sparkling while watching one of the best musical lineups of the year."

Joining JaM Cellars, many of the region's most heralded wineries will offer their finest vintages, including Miner Family Winery, Silver Oak Cellars, St. Supéry, Del Dotto Vineyards, Chappellet, Rombauer Vineyards, Cakebread Cellars, Etude, Stags' Leap Winery, Provenance, Sterling Vineyards, Schramsberg Vineyards, Blackbird Vineyards, Domaine Chandon, Clos Du Val, Brown Estate, The Prisoner, Rutherford Hill, Sofia Wines, Meiomi, Virginia Dare Winery, Starmont Winery, Black Stallion Estate Winery, Smith Devereux Wines, Ménage à Trois and Piazza Del Dotto. Platinum guests will enjoy rare wines, including Amuse Bouche Napa Valley made by heralded winemaker Heidi Barrett, Coup de Foudre and Krug presented by Master Sommeliers and wine experts.

Wine cabanas and beverage bars will be conveniently located throughout the festival grounds. All bars will be stocked with delicious pours from premium Napa Valley vintners, dozens of craft beers and artisanal cocktails made with top-shelf spirits. Craft brews feature a mix of fan favorites and brews from premium brewers and distillers, such as Lagunitas Brewing, Coors Light, Heineken, Blue Moon Brewing, Saint Archer Brewery, Hop Valley Brewery, Crispin Cider, Napa Palisades Beer Co, Tannery Bend Beerworks, Fieldwork Brewing, Napa Smith Brewery, Heretic Brewing, Barrel Brothers Brewing, Berryessa Brewing, Barrels and Sons Brewery, Stone Brewing, Green Flash Brewing, 21st Amendment Brewery, Ballast Point Brewing, Seismic Brewing, Fort Point Beer Co, Drake's Brewing, 101 North Brewing, Figueroa Mountain Brewing, Angel City Brewery, Calicraft Brewing, Altamont Brewery and Karl Strauss Brewing.

In addition to the delicious menus on hand, BottleRock Napa Valley offers an exciting and diverse lineup of musical artists and performers, presenting more than 80 bands on four music stages, including Foo Fighters, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Maroon 5.

The complete festival lineup can be found at www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.