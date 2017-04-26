Roseville Gas Prices Leaderboard Shifts Slightly
Roseville, CA- Gas prices remained relatively flat this past week in Roseville. Sam's Club nudged Costco from atop the low price leaderboard as prices have been hovering above the $2.60 per gallon mark. Here's the current Roseville leaderboard for low gas prices.
|Lowest Gas Prices in Roseville
|Roseville Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Sacramento, CA, April 24- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.90/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has increased 1 cent per gallon in the last week to $2.42/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 25.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 13.0 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 28.0 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on April 24 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.64/g in 2016, $3.10/g in 2015, $4.06/g in 2014, $3.83/g in 2013 and $4.10/g in 2012.
Other areas in California and their current gas price climate:
Stockton- $2.87/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.88/g.
Modesto- $2.80/g, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.84/g.
Oakland- $3.01/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.01/g.
"Gasoline prices saw another weekly lift, yet have begun to slow their ascent in recent days," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "Since mid-February, average gasoline prices have risen 17 cents- a far cry from the 41 cent gain during the same time a year ago. While the annual spring spike remains subdued, prices do remain 28 cents higher than a year ago, though the gap has narrowed."
"Overall, I would be surprised if we see the national average rise substantially more since the deadline for refiners to switch over to summer gasoline is nearly here. In addition, U.S. oil production numbers are up, keeping pressure on oil prices, while gasoline inventories remain very healthy. While we may see the national average rise to the low side of our previous predictions of $2.51-$2.83/gal for May, we're unlikely to see anything higher, which is certainly good news for motorists," DeHaan added.
About GasBuddy
GasBuddy is the technology company changing the way more than 60 million consumers find, purchase, and save money on gasoline. Founded in 2000, the original GasBuddy website was a pioneer in crowd-sourced information, leveraging technology, big data, and a passionate community that now connects more than 60 million users with real-time, accurate fuel pricing information as well as reliable reviews of gas station amenities and services. The app and website have the most accurate and real-time fuel prices at over 140,000 unique stations in the United States, Canada, and Australia and is the most comprehensive money-saving companion while on the road. GasBuddy is available on all mobile platforms. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.
