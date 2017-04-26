Wine Adventures Crushes It with Feast for the Senses

Placerville, CA- From Placerville and Apple Hill down to Pleasant Valley and Fair Play, wineries in this part of California know how to throw a great party.

The El Dorado Winery Association's Annual Passport El Dorado Wine Adventures event readies itself for another weekend of delicious fun. Sunny skies and near perfect temps are forecast for the entire weekend. Dust off your party hats!

This annual event has wineries rolling out the red carpet with an endless variety of terrific wines, scrumptious arrays of tasty bites, topped off with delicious sweets all against the backdrop of the beautiful Sierra Nevada mountains.

During the event's first weekend, everywhere we explored, jovial guests were raving about the participating wineries in a warm, familial sense. Once you encounter the kind people who staff and volunteer this event, you quickly understand why people return year after year for an awesome experience. At every venue we visited, there was a genuine sense of excitement that's hard to miss.

23 Wineries: Feast for the Senses

With over two dozen wineries spread out over a sizeable chunk of geography, there's much ground to cover. We suggest covering the northern wineries one day and the southern ones on the next.

An abundance of wines and incredible treats await you at each destination. We really enjoyed the distinct character and different approaches employed by each winery. From a 1930's theme to a "Jimmy buffet" island theme or a rustic ranch and everything in between, it is an immersive experience.

For the experience and all you receive, we think the ticket prices are a steal at around $70 for the entire weekend. Single day tickets are also available.

If you enjoy wine and food tasting in scenic and friendly environments, Passport El Dorado Wine Adventures is an experience you won't forget!

For tickets and information, check out http://www.passporteldorado.com/ticket-levels-2017.html