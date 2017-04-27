$5.2 Billion in New Transportation Taxes for California Residents
California finally passes a long awaited transportation funding bill May 2017. The California Legislature just passed a new Transportation Funding Bill which will provide an estimated $5.2-billion-a-year to the State's dilapidated highways, roads and bridges.
Revenues will come from the following sources:
- 12-cent gasoline excise tax increase, effective November 2017
- 20-cent diesel excise tax increase, effective November 2017
- 4% percent diesel sales tax increase, effective November 2017
- A "transportation improvement fee," similar to the vehicle registration fee that owners already pay the DMV each year, which will be assessed at a rate that ranges from $25 to $175 per year based on each vehicle's value, effective January 2018
- $100/year zero emission vehicle fee, effective July 2020
Clearly, no one enjoys paying more taxes, but the fact is that the State's transportation infrastructure has been severely underfunded for decades and the lack of funding shows in our deteriorating roads and highways. On average, California drivers spend $17 billion every year in extra maintenance and car repair bills due to the state's poorly maintained roads. This comes out to about $762 per driver every year.
Revenues to fix potholes will nearly double for the cities and County in the Placer region and will make a big dent in the backlog of road maintenance all over the County. Instead of the gas tax only paying for about 1/3 of the cost of keeping pavement in good condition, this influx of funds will raise that to about 2/3 of the money needed.
Unfortunately, it doesn't solve our traffic congestion problems in South Placer which desperately needs relief. Only $2.5 billion over the next 10 years - less than 5% - will go towards congestion relief projects all around the State.
In addition, the small amount of funding for congestion relief projects requires local matching funds. Unfortunately, because of the lack of matching money, it's unlikely projects such as the I-80 / SR 65 Interchange Improvements Project and SR 65 Widening Project will see much, if any, State dollars.
Creating a local revenue source to relieve congestion and improve safety on our roads, highways, and bridges is a problem we still need to solve on a local level, like virtually all the other urban and suburban counties in the State. Without that local source we will remain stuck in traffic.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News Headlines$5.2 Billion in New Transportation Taxes for California ResidentsCalifornia finally passes a long awaited transportation funding bill May 2017. The California Legislature just passed a new Transportation Funding Bill
Wine Adventures Crushes It with Feast for the SensesPlacerville, CA- Wineries in this part of California know how to throw a great party.
Roseville Gas Prices Leaderboard Shifts SlightlyRoseville, CA- Gas prices remained relatively flat this past week in Roseville. Sam's Club nudged Costco from atop the low price leaderboard
Walgreen Co. Pays $9.86M to Settle Allegations of Improper Medi Cal BillingsWalgreens has paid $9.86 million to resolve allegations that it violated the federal False Claims Act
BottleRock Napa Valley 2017 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage LineupNAPA, CA, -- Situated in the heart of America's wine and food playground, BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced that Martha Stewart, José Andrés and Masaharu Morimoto
Lincoln's Community Christian School RelocatingLINCOLN - Lincoln's Community Christian School, which has been serving the community since 1995, announced today that it will be moving for the 2017-18 school year to a new location
2017 Subaru Impreza: Still very impressiveRoseville, CA-The Impreza has been a strong seller for Subaru for years. Offered in hatchback or sedan mode, Impreza sales lean 60 percent toward the hatchback model, which was test driven here
Students to Bring History to Life May 6-7Rocklin, CA - The National History Day - California (NHD-CA) competition returns to William Jessup University (WJU) in Rocklin on May 6-7 for the third consecutive year
Robert M. Maxey Leaves Legacy of Service and LoveRobert M. Maxey, whose ministry to young people throughout the Greater Sacramento area touched thousands of lives over the last two decades
Roseville Flash Crime Report (4.21.17)Roseville, CA- Digest summary update of select crimes for Roseville Police activity for the period covering April 14- 21, 2017.
Northern California's Wettest Year on RecordAt its April 20 meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors received news that April showers have boosted Northern California
Jeffrey Zahniser, SCOE's 2018 Teacher of the YearSacramento, CA- Culinary Arts instructor Jeffrey Zahniser walked into school today fully prepared to teach his students another lesson about the art of cooking
NEWS: In Case You Missed It