WJU to Host Sacramento Church Leaders Conference
Rocklin, CA - The Sacramento Church Leaders Conference is a two-day event hosted at William Jessup University in Rocklin, California from May 12 to May 13. This year's conference features acclaimed leadership consultant, executive coach, psychologist, theologian, professor, and author Dr. Tony Baron.
Dr. Baron has provided consulting work for 75 of America's Fortune 100 Companies. He has been actively engaged in leadership consulting for over 30-years and has served non-profits and privately held companies. Baron's past clients in the business sector include Boeing, Kaiser Permanente, Warner Brothers, and Petco.
"Leaders at organizations large and small, corporate, academic, and faith-based alike leave Dr. Baron's speaking engagements and classrooms with new insight and are eager to put what they've learned into practice," said Rev. Victor Schreffler, Dean of the Sacramento Valley Deanery - a founding sponsor of the event.
The event is hosted in partnership with the Department of Theology at William Jessup University. Dr. Baron previously visited William Jessup in 2015 to lead a workshop on "Servant Leadership" with university staff.
Special sessions will include as keynote address entitled, "Does Theology Matter? Learning About the Sacramental Way in the Evangelical Church" and workshops led by Dr. Tony Baron on how churches can harness their vision to drive their mission.
For more information, or to grab a ticket today, visit: http://www.sacramentochurchleaders.org/.
