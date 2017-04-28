$700,000 Raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Life Time Foundation

ROSEVILLE, Calif. - Advancing its commitment to improve the health of communities, Life Time - The Healthy Way of Life Company has announced Ride for a Reason raised more than $700,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Life Time Foundation. Life Time Athletic Roseville, the site of the Sacramento chapter ride, raised $13,000 with nearly 200 members participating in the fundraiser to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Life Time Foundation.

The second annual, one-day, four-hour indoor cycling event was held at more than 100 Life Time destinations across the country.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent, and aren't stopping until no child dies from cancer. The research hospital also freely shares the discoveries it makes, which means every child saved at St. Jude, doctors and scientists worldwide can use knowledge to save thousands more children.

Both St. Jude and the Life Time Foundation also have a presence nationwide working to improve the children's health, with St. Jude treating children from all 50 states and the Life Time Foundation currently working with more than 300 schools nationwide. The Life Time Foundation is committed to improving children's nutrition through education and the elimination of highly processed and unnatural ingredients from school menus.