Roseville Students take Top Honors in Video Contest

Roseville, CA- Tarik Ansari, Ethan Wolfe and Noah Zackery from Woodcreek High School in Roseville took top honors in the 2017 Water Spots Video Contest, sponsored by the Regional Water Authority, local water providers and The Sacramento Bee News in Education Program.



Ansari, Wolfe and Zackery won the "Judge's Choice" first place award, while Christian Groen of Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento took home the "People's Choice" award for receiving the most online votes. Winning videos can be viewed on Be Water Smart's YouTube channel at YouTube.com/BeWaterSmartinfo



Their videos were among the 109 submitted by middle and high school students from throughout the Sacramento region. Videos conveyed thoughtful and clever messages focused on the 2017 contest theme: WATER MYTHS BUSTED: Most household water use occurs outdoors. Celebrity judges narrowed videos down to 10 finalists and then selected the top three winners for "Judge's Choice" awards. The public then voted for their favorite to receive the "People's Choice" award.



The finalist videos and winners were unveiled April 23 on Raley Field's Jumbotron before a Sacramento River Cats game. Winning students and teachers also received cash prizes.



Other winners included:

* "Judge's Choice second place: Samantha Shelton and Julianna Bingham of Whitney High School in Rocklin (Benjamin Barnholdt, teacher)

* "Judge's Choice" third place: Ethan Ocampo of Franklin High School in Elk Grove (Brad Clark, teacher)



Water Spots finalists included:

* Anna Golub (Vernon Bisho, teacher) of Center High School in Antelope

* Kristina Tran (Brad Clark, teacher) of Franklin High School in Elk Grove

* Nico Pedroncelli, Joseph Courey, Michael Lukas, Nathan Keowen, Donovan McGuire, Nate Parry, Conrad Hawkins, Thatcher Marshall, Antonio Hernandez and Abbas Kazmi (Katherine Madden, teacher) of Jesuit High School in Carmichael

* Mikayla Barkve and Lindsey Sobeck (Benjamin Barholdt, teacher) of Whitney High School in Rocklin

* Evan Risucci and Josh Knell (Benjamin Barholdt, teacher) of Whitney High School in Rocklin

* Emily Manzer and Meghan Townsley (Benjamin Barholdt, teacher) of Whitney High School in Rocklin



Judges included Kathleen Dodge from the Tahoe Film Commission, Monica Woods from ABC10 and Rita Schmidt Sudman from the Water Education Foundation. The selections were based on creativity, entertainment value, accuracy, originality and incorporation of the 2017 water efficiency message.



For more information about the contest, tips for using water efficiently and free water-efficiency services and rebates, visit BeWaterSmart.info.



About the Regional Water Authority: RWA is a joint powers authority representing two dozen water providers and affiliates in the greater Sacramento area. Its primary mission is to help its members protect and enhance the reliability, availability, affordability and quality of water resources. RWA was awarded the national 2016 WaterSense Excellence in Education and Outreach Award for its outstanding efforts to educate Sacramento-area residents about water efficiency and the WaterSense brand.