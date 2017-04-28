Yellow Pages |   News Updates |   Events Calendar |   Movie Times | Recycling
Golden1 Center Concert and Event Schedule 2017

Staff Report / Friday, April 28, 2017


Sacramento, CA- Golden1 Center is the Sacramento region's newest high-tech, mega-million dollar event center and home to the Sacramento Kings. Located at 500 David J Stern Walk in Sacramento, the Golden1 is one of this region's most popular must-see venues.

The 2017 concert and event schedule has something for everyone. Genres represented cover the gamut from country to hip-hop along with plenty of entertainment such as WWE. For complete details and tickets visit https://www.golden1center.com

WWE Monday Night Raw
May 1, 2017  

The Chainsmokers
May 4, 2017

Chris Tomlin Presents Worship Night In America
May 7, 2017 

Chris Brown
May 13, 2017

Sacramento State Graduation
May 19 - 20, 2017 

EGUSD Graduations
May 22 - 24, 2017 

The Total Package Tour: NKOTB with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men
June 3, 2017 

Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull with CNCO
June 8, 2017 

Roger Waters Us + Them Tour 
June 12, 2017 

Maxwell, Common & Ledisi
June 22, 2017 

TOOL
June 23, 2017 

Green Sports Alliance Summit
June 27 - 29, 2017

Earth Wind & Fire and Chic ft. Nile Rodgers
July 13, 2017

Bruno Mars
July 18, 2017

Lionel Richie and Very Special Guest Mariah Carey
July 22, 2017

Daryl Hall and John Oates \ and Tears for Fears 
July 23, 2017

John Mayer
July 27, 2017

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
July 28, 2017 

Avenged Sevenfold
July 31 , 2017

Ed Sheeran with James Blunt
Aug 1, 2017 

Neil Diamond
Aug 2, 2017

Lady Gaga
Aug 15, 2017

André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra
Oct 25, 2017 

Tickets and more info at https://www.golden1center.com





