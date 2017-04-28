Golden1 Center Concert and Event Schedule 2017

Sacramento, CA- Golden1 Center is the Sacramento region's newest high-tech, mega-million dollar event center and home to the Sacramento Kings. Located at 500 David J Stern Walk in Sacramento, the Golden1 is one of this region's most popular must-see venues.

The 2017 concert and event schedule has something for everyone. Genres represented cover the gamut from country to hip-hop along with plenty of entertainment such as WWE. For complete details and tickets visit https://www.golden1center.com

Golden1 Center Concerts and Events 2017

WWE Monday Night Raw

May 1, 2017

The Chainsmokers

May 4, 2017

Chris Tomlin Presents Worship Night In America

May 7, 2017

Chris Brown

May 13, 2017

Sacramento State Graduation

May 19 - 20, 2017

EGUSD Graduations

May 22 - 24, 2017

The Total Package Tour: NKOTB with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men

June 3, 2017

Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull with CNCO

June 8, 2017

Roger Waters Us + Them Tour

June 12, 2017

Maxwell, Common & Ledisi

June 22, 2017

TOOL

June 23, 2017

Green Sports Alliance Summit

June 27 - 29, 2017

Earth Wind & Fire and Chic ft. Nile Rodgers

July 13, 2017

Bruno Mars

July 18, 2017

Lionel Richie and Very Special Guest Mariah Carey

July 22, 2017

Daryl Hall and John Oates \ and Tears for Fears

July 23, 2017

John Mayer

July 27, 2017

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

July 28, 2017

Avenged Sevenfold

July 31 , 2017

Ed Sheeran with James Blunt

Aug 1, 2017

Neil Diamond

Aug 2, 2017

Lady Gaga

Aug 15, 2017

André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra

Oct 25, 2017

Tickets and more info at https://www.golden1center.com