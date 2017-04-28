Golden1 Center Concert and Event Schedule 2017
Sacramento, CA- Golden1 Center is the Sacramento region's newest high-tech, mega-million dollar event center and home to the Sacramento Kings. Located at 500 David J Stern Walk in Sacramento, the Golden1 is one of this region's most popular must-see venues.
The 2017 concert and event schedule has something for everyone. Genres represented cover the gamut from country to hip-hop along with plenty of entertainment such as WWE. For complete details and tickets visit https://www.golden1center.com
Golden1 Center Concerts and Events 2017
WWE Monday Night Raw
May 1, 2017
The Chainsmokers
May 4, 2017
Chris Tomlin Presents Worship Night In America
May 7, 2017
Chris Brown
May 13, 2017
Sacramento State Graduation
May 19 - 20, 2017
EGUSD Graduations
May 22 - 24, 2017
The Total Package Tour: NKOTB with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men
June 3, 2017
Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull with CNCO
June 8, 2017
Roger Waters Us + Them Tour
June 12, 2017
Maxwell, Common & Ledisi
June 22, 2017
TOOL
June 23, 2017
Green Sports Alliance Summit
June 27 - 29, 2017
Earth Wind & Fire and Chic ft. Nile Rodgers
July 13, 2017
Bruno Mars
July 18, 2017
Lionel Richie and Very Special Guest Mariah Carey
July 22, 2017
Daryl Hall and John Oates \ and Tears for Fears
July 23, 2017
John Mayer
July 27, 2017
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
July 28, 2017
Avenged Sevenfold
July 31 , 2017
Ed Sheeran with James Blunt
Aug 1, 2017
Neil Diamond
Aug 2, 2017
Lady Gaga
Aug 15, 2017
André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra
Oct 25, 2017
Tickets and more info at https://www.golden1center.com
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesCarmel, Big Sur are Awe Inspiring PlacesCarmel, CA- Visitors travel from far-flung corners of our globe to experience the magic that is Carmel-By-the-Sea and Big Sur.
Golden1 Center Concert and Event Schedule 2017Sacramento, CA- Golden1 Center's 2017 concert and event schedule is here.
Roseville Budget is Unsustainable at Current Service LevelsThe Roseville City Council wants community input to help stabilize General Fund budget
Roseville Students take Top Honors in Video ContestRoseville, CA- Tarik Ansari, Ethan Wolfe and Noah Zackery from Woodcreek High School in Roseville took top honors in the 2017 Water Spots Video Contest
$700,000 Raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Life Time FoundationROSEVILLE, Calif. - Ride for a Reason raised more than $700,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Life Time Foundation.
WJU to Host Sacramento Church Leaders ConferenceRocklin, CA - The Sacramento Church Leaders Conference is a two-day event hosted at William Jessup University in Rocklin, California from May 12 to May 13
$5.2 Billion in New Transportation Taxes for California ResidentsCalifornia finally passes a long awaited transportation funding bill May 2017. The California Legislature just passed a new Transportation Funding Bill
Wine Adventures Crushes It with Feast for the SensesPlacerville, CA- Wineries in this part of California know how to throw a great party.
Roseville Gas Prices Leaderboard Shifts SlightlyRoseville, CA- Gas prices remained relatively flat this past week in Roseville. Sam's Club nudged Costco from atop the low price leaderboard
Walgreen Co. Pays $9.86M to Settle Allegations of Improper Medi Cal BillingsWalgreens has paid $9.86 million to resolve allegations that it violated the federal False Claims Act
BottleRock Napa Valley 2017 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage LineupNAPA, CA, -- Situated in the heart of America's wine and food playground, BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced that Martha Stewart, José Andrés and Masaharu Morimoto
Lincoln's Community Christian School RelocatingLINCOLN - Lincoln's Community Christian School, which has been serving the community since 1995, announced today that it will be moving for the 2017-18 school year to a new location
NEWS: In Case You Missed It