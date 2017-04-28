Carmel, Big Sur are Awe Inspiring Places
Carmel, CA- Visitors travel from the far-flung corners of our globe to experience the magic that is Carmel-By-the-Sea and Big Sur.
Lucky for many of us, this world class destination is little more than a few hours drive from home. That fact alone qualifies us among the extremely fortunate.
Following drenching winter precipitation, California is awash in blazing colors of every hue and the coast is no exception. Vivid blooms add to the sense of urgency as we rush to discover more and more of this extraordinary landscape before the dry season settles in.
There's a bit more magic in the air this spring and for those who enjoy California's natural beauty, it could be a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit.
Big Sur: Accessible Adventure Awaits
While fire and mudslides this past two seasons have isolated a portion of Big Sur, there's still plenty to experience of this great wilderness region. Point Lobos, considered by many to be California's crown jewel, Garrapata State Park and Bixby Bridge all remain open to enjoy. While the demolition of Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge marks the current endpoint for vehicles, there remains a wealth of recreation opportunities and shouldn't deter from your experience.
Hikers, Runners & Walkers Delight
The biggest challenge for adventure seekers along the coast is deciding which places to explore. The options are endless. The Carmel Beach and Scenic Bluff Path is tough to beat for an easy stroll with insanely marvelous views. It begins just off the end of Ocean Ave and meanders along the coast. Restrooms and benches are available along the way. Bring a coffee in the morning and enjoy the surfers and scenery or stop by just before sunset and be amazed as the sun melts into the horizon. See below for other great spots to explore!
Shop, Wine & Dine in Carmel
Carmel-By-the-Sea really packs a punch like no other when it comes to the trio of shopping, wining and dining. Simply put, you get spoiled rather quickly.
(enjoying a pint at Hogs Breath Inn!)
There are countless little shops and alleyways bustling with activity all tucked into this cozy little town. No matter how often you visit, there's a sense that you have so much more to explore. New and unique eateries, wine tastings and treats all waiting to be found. The lack of corporate chains is a big part the town's appeal.
Lodging
There are countless lodging opportunities with prices ranging from modest to very upscale. During our recent stay, we returned to the Hofsas House. It's super convenient proximity to all the fun lets us leave the car behind for most of our stay. The Hofsas House is well suited for couples as well as families with children. Spacious rooms, fireplaces, comfortable beds and a country flair always make us feel welcome. The attentive staff is very friendly and helpful. Check out our review of Hofsas House which is now celebrating their 70th Year!
(Hofsas House's unique charm and friendliness is a perfect fit for Carmel!)
No matter how often you visit, Carmel and Big Sur are full of new surprises that always serve up a dish of world class excitement anytime of the year. Gotta love California!
Explore
Asilomar State Beach
Jack's Peak County Park
Garland Ranch
Mission Trails Nature Preserve
Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail
Point Lobos
Garrapate State Park
Sweets, Pints, & Caffeine
Carmel Coffee & Cocoa Bar
Carmel Valley Roasting Company
Brophy's Tavern
Hogs Breath Inn
Cottage of Sweets
Check out more places to explore in Carmel and Monterey
