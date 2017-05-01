WJU to Host President's Prayer Breakfast Event
ROCKLIN, CA., - William Jessup University will host the President's Prayer Breakfast on National Day of Prayer slated for Thursday, May 4, 2017 beginning at 7 a.m. The growing university, K-LOVE and Air1 Radio are responsible for sponsoring and bringing the typically sold-out event to Placer County.
"We believe that fresh winds of transformation are stirring among our churches and cities and know that prayer is the foundation," said Jessup's President, John Jackson. "We are pleased to partner with our friends at KLOVE to make this an event of great unity and community support. Please join us and expect something great to happen!"
As a National Day of Prayer Event, this year's theme is "For your Great Name Sake...Hear us...Forgive us...Heal us." The President's Prayer Breakfast keynote speaker features President and Founder of Strategic Renewal, Daniel Henderson.
Henderson is a pastor, preacher, renewal catalyst, leadership coach and author of ten books. He has spent the past three decades guiding individuals, leaders and churches to embrace experiences of powerful spiritual renewal.
Serving as a senior pastor to thousands in congregations in California and Minnesota, Henderson frequently speaks across the nation at leadership conferences and local churches while coaching pastors and business leaders in the principles of a strategic and spiritually significant life. He also heads The 6:4 Fellowship, an organization aimed at encouraging, equipping and connecting pastors toward the priorities of prayer and the ministry of God's word.
"It is a privilege to be able to show people how God can work in order to renew churches and revitalize our walk with Christ," Henderson said. "I believe that as we have the opportunity to really focus on how that works, to be equipped in leading those movements in prayer and seeing our churches renewed, God is going to do extraordinary things."
Tickets are $20 for general admission which includes breakfast and seating. Students with an ID are $10. Sponsorships and table host packages also are available on the website.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit: Jessup.edu/prayer
The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 when President Harry S. Truman signed a joint resolution of Congress into law. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed a law declaring that the first Thursday in May be designated as the National Day of Prayer each year.
