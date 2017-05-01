Roseville Residents Enjoying Lower Gas Prices

Roseville, CA- Roseville gas prices pushed lower this past week with oversupply being cited as the cause. The good news is projected to continue in the short term which is great news for motorists able to take advantage of the perfect Northern California weather on tap this week. Here are the best deals on gas in Roseville.

Sacramento, CA, May 1- Average retail gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.88/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 720 gas outlets in Sacramento. This compares with the national average that has fallen 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.38/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.



Including the change in gas prices in Sacramento during the past week, prices yesterday were 21.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 2.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 5.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 15.9 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.



According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on May 1 in Sacramento have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.67/g in 2016, $3.47/g in 2015, $4.14/g in 2014, $3.82/g in 2013 and $4.08/g in 2012.



Areas in Northern California and their current gas price climate:

Stockton- $2.86/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.88/g.

Modesto- $2.84/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.83/g.

Oakland- $3.01/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.01/g.



"An oversupply of gasoline as refiners ramp up production will continue to exert downward pressure on prices at the pumps. The national average gasoline price of $2.35 per gallon is a mere 14 cents higher than a year ago, down from a gap of nearly 40 cents just months ago," said Dan McTeague, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst. "The expected bump in fuel demand doesn't seem to be coming, leaving refineries with a lot of inventory that has yet to find a market. Gas prices appear poised to drop yet again this week."





