Roseville Flash Crime Report (5.1.17)

Roseville, CA- Roseville Police activity digest summary update for the period covering April 21-28, 2017.

Northeast Roseville

Olympus Pointe, burglaries: At about 5:30 a.m. April 24, two restaurants in the 1500 block of Eureka Road were burglarized. Officers searched the area but weren't able to find the suspect(s) at this time.

Galleria-Harding, garage burglary: Sometime before 6:30 p.m. April 23, someone stole a bicycle from a garage in the 700 block of Gibson Drive. The garage door may have accidentally been left open.

East Roseville Parkway, stolen car, gun and more recovered: At 11:22 p.m. April 27, a resident reported suspicious activity-two people rummaging through cars in the area of Rose Glen Drive and Heather Garden Lane. An officer responded within minutes and checked an occupied car in the area. The man inside the car was wanted on a Sacramento County warrant for vehicle theft. The car had been reported stolen from Sacramento and contained a loaded handgun, stolen from the Sacramento area, and other suspected stolen property. A 26-year-old Sacramento man was arrested on his warrant and on new charges related to possession of a stolen vehicle and other stolen property, weapons charges and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers searched the area for the other person, but weren't able to find him.

Creekside, theft of services: At 2 a.m. April 24, officers responded to the 1200 block of Antelope Creek Drive, to a taxi driver's call about a customer not paying his fare. Officers contacted the customer, a 24-year-old man, and arrested him on a no-bail felony warrant out of Missouri.

East Roseville

Meadow Oaks, theft: Between 8 and 10 a.m. April 24, someone rifled through a pickup that had accidentally been left unlocked in the 1100 block of Meadow Gate Drive, and stole construction tools from a toolbox in the bed of the truck.

Lead Hill, warrant arrest: At 8:30 a.m. April 22, officers responded to a business in the 1800 block of Douglas Blvd. regarding two people camping on private property. They had previously been asked to leave. Officers arrested one of them, a 48-year-old Roseville man, on a Placer County felony warrant. The other person was served a letter signed by the property owner, prohibiting further trespassing on the property.

Central Roseville south of the rail yard

Hillcrest, burglary: At about 4:20 a.m. April 24, a computer store in the 1100 block of Douglas Boulevard was burglarized.

Folsom Road, theft: Between 11:30 and noon April 22, someone stole a wallet out of a woman's purse while she was grocery-shopping at a store in Roseville Square. Her credit cards were soon used to make fraudulent purchases at area stores. The theft and credit card fraud crimes are under investigation.

Folsom Road, drug arrest: At 8:55 a.m. April 24, officers responded to a report of a man who was using drugs in a car in the 200 block of Harding Boulevard. Officers contacted the man and found heroin, needles and burglar's tools. Officers arrested the 25-year old Rocklin man on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and burglar's tools.

Beat 4 (central Roseville north of the rail yard):

Roseville Heights, disturbance: At 9:35 a.m. April 25, officers responded to a report of a woman screaming and ramming her cart into parked cars in the 200 block of Pacific Street. Officers arrested the 45-year-old woman on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of drugs.

Vineyard, warrant arrest: At 2:45 p.m. April 26, officers went to the 200 block of Porter Drive to attempt to arrest a woman on Placer County warrants. She fled on foot and was not located at that time. At about 5 p.m. the same day, an officer went back to the area and arrested the 19-year-old Roseville woman on her warrants without further incident.

North central Roseville

Foothills-Junction, vehicle theft: Overnight April 20/21, someone forced entry and stole a silver 2006 Ford Explorer from the 2000 block of Mineral Springs Drive. Two other unlocked cars in the same block were rummaged through.

Foothills-Junction, thefts from vehicles: Thieves hit the Foothills-Junction neighborhood Sunday night into Monday morning (April 23/24), rummaging through mostly unlocked cars on Badovinac Drive, Dunford Way, Cassidy Court and Hurlston Way. Their rewards included an expensive pair of sunglasses and a wallet with ID and credit cards. The credit cards were soon used to make fraudulent purchases.

Highland Reserve, traffic collision: At 4:20 p.m. April 24, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Pleasant Grove Blvd. at Pioneer Drive, where one car had rolled over. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a third was treated at the scene.

Highland Reserve, disturbance: At 8:17 p.m. April 27, officers responded to a report of a fight in Duran Park, in the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Blvd. They contacted an agitated man, but didn't find any evidence of a crime. At 9:30 p.m., officers responded back to the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Blvd., to a report that the same man was following people and verbally harassing them, and that he had taken some food and drink from a store without paying for it. Officers found him in the area. He swung at and tried to fight officers, and was taken into custody after a struggle. The 27-year-old Roseville man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, shoplifting, and an outstanding warrant for violating a court order.

Stanford, shoplift turned robbery: At 10:25 a.m. April 25, officers responded to a store in the 10000 block of Fairway Drive, to a report that a suspected shoplifter had assaulted a loss prevention officer in an attempt to escape. Officers contacted the detained suspect, a 28-year-old woman from Sacramento, and arrested her on suspicion of robbery. Shoplifting is usually a misdemeanor, but the alleged assault on the employee raised the seriousness of the crime to robbery, a felony.

West Roseville

Junction West, burglary attempt: At about 9 p.m. April 24, someone removed a screen and broke the back window to a home in the 1900 block of San Carlos Circle. The unknown suspect didn't go into the home, and may have been scared off by an alarm activation.

Blue Oaks, after-hours park issues: Residents have reported after-hours disturbances on the north side of Bill Hughes Park, including loud music, smoking, alcohol use and trash left behind. Officers were advised for extra patrol.



Fiddyment Farms, theft: Between April 20 and April 21, someone stole the tires and rims from a 2017 Honda sedan parked in the 2000 block of Cattledrive Way.

Fiddyment Farms, vehicle theft: At about 5:15 a.m. April 22, someone stole a gray 2013 Chevy Camaro from the 2400 block of Warm Hearth Loop.