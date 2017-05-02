Gift to Placer Community Foundation Honors Love and Care of Community

Auburn, CA- The late Dunlap Robert "Bob" Robinson and the passing last December of his loving wife Dulcie Robinson brought to close two caring philanthropists in the Auburn community dating back nearly 100 years. Their memory lives on through a charitable gift that will support the Community Foundation Bob and his father helped to establish.

Placer Community Foundation was named the beneficiary of a Charitable Remainder Trust (CRT) which Bob had seeded years back in his estate plan. His wife Dulcie received income from the CRT until her passing last December upon which the remainder interest went to the Community Foundation, supporting vital charitable work that keeps our community healthy and connected.

"This gift is a testament to both Bob and Dulcie's years of community leadership, service and pride," states Larry Welch, Board Chair for Placer Community Foundation. "The Community Foundation's work to grow local giving and expand its impact on causes important to all of us is made possible when people like the Robinsons account for the well-being of their community in their estate plan."

Bob Robinson was active in Placer Community Foundation since its inception in April, 1948. Bob and his father K.D. Robinson each served as President on the Board of Directors.

A native of Auburn, Bob was an outdoorsman, enjoying skiing, hunting, and camping in Placer County. He was the Placer High School basketball team captain and student body president. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and at the age of 27, became the youngest naval officer to command a destroyer. He later attended law school at UC Berkeley and joined his father's law practice in Auburn. K.D. and Bob Robinson together held the position of City Attorney for a combined 55 years.

Dulcie began her life as a Midwesterner, born in Iowa. She attended York College in Nebraska as a chemistry major with a minor in biology. It was there that she met her first husband, Dr. Wilbur Overmiller. In 1948, they moved to Auburn when Wilbur got a position with a local physician. Dulcie was anxious about the move, saying, "I was moving to the hills, where I didn't know a soul." Upon deciding to permanently settle in Auburn, Dulcie and Wilbur purchased a 10 acre piece of land on which to build a house. In 1950, they moved into their home overlooking the American River. Sadly, after nearly 30 years of medical practice, Wilbur died in 1977.

At the time, Dulcie was involved in the Town and Country Bridge Club, where she met Bob Robinson. After a short courtship, Bob and Dulcie married at First Congregational Church in Auburn on what Dulcie describes as "an absolutely perfect day." She joked, "I accused Bob of marrying me to get back in the bridge club, and he couldn't deny it!"

Like Bob, Dulcie immersed herself in the community over the years. Among her many and varied volunteer positions, she served within the First Congregational Church of Auburn, supported Community Concerts, and was involved in the creation of Auburn Ravine Terrace, a senior residence and care facility. In 2012 she established the Auburn Ravine Terrace Benevolence Fund at Placer Community Foundation. Grants from the fund support residents in need so they can remain safely in their home.

Bob passed away in 2004. Described in his obituary as "a humble visionary unafraid to make a tough decision or take an unpopular stand," Bob was an important leader in Placer County with a passion for improving his community.

Dulcie passed away in December 2016. When once asked to reflect on her life by the staff at Placer Community Foundation, Dulcie stated that Auburn is her favorite amongst all of the places she has lived because, "It's a place where I can do anything."

Thoughtful giving by people like the Robinsons fosters just such a community for everyone.

To learn about establishing a gift to your community today, or through estate plan, visit www.placergives.org.

