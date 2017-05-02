Small Business Month Kickoff at California State Capitol
GO-Biz Announces New State Micro-Lending Program for Small Businesses
Sacramento, Calif. - The Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) officially kicked off the annual California Small Business Month at the State Capitol and Governor Brown recognized the importance of California small businesses in a proclamation.
"California has over 3.8 million small businesses operating in the state - most of any state in the union," said Governor Brown in his proclamation. "Our small businesses are respected globally for their innovation and fortitude. This month we reaffirm our commitment to helping California small businesses launch and prosper."
GO-Biz Director Panorea Avdis was joined by state Small Business Advocate Jesse Torres, Senator Toni Atkins, Assemblymembers Sharon Quirk-Silva, Jim Cooper and Eduardo Garcia, and Community Colleges Vice Chancelor Van Ton-Quinlivan. The crowd of small business owners and business group representatives heard from the state officials about the importance of programs that support small businesses and entrepreneurs. Director Avdis also announced a new micro-lending program called Jump Start.
"California small businesses drive every facet of the California economy and provide half of all the jobs in the state," said GO-Biz Director Avdis. "We are proud to announce that later this month the state is launching the new Jump Start program which will make direct loans of $500-$10,000 to small business owners that need financing to get them to the next milestone and continue on a path toward success."
The Jump Start program which makes direct loans to business owners officially launches on May 9 and is administered by the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank) within GO-Biz.
The California Community Colleges partnered with GO-Biz for Small Business Month and announced a series of free events for small business owners to gain valuable information and resources to help them succeed. All the events are available at www.CaliSmallBizMonth.com.
"Our 113 community colleges are in every backyard, said Community Colleges Vice Chancellor, Von Ton-Quinlivan. "We want for many of our students to 'be their own boss' by equipping them to build their careers among the 3.8 million small businesses that call California home."
Three local small business owners were featured at the event. Jason Poole of Preservation and Co. - based in Sacramento, CA - makes hand crafted and hand packed cocktail mixers and recently received a small business loan guarantee from the IBank. Jared Hill of Aloha Products - based in Livermore, CA - manufactures snow boards, surf boards and apparel and was recently certified as a California Made product by GO-Biz. David Gull of New Helvetia Brewing - based in Sacramento, CA - is a leading craft brewer and recently received a California Competes tax credit from GO-Biz for a planned expansion.
"I am pleased help kick off Small Business Month in California, where the sixth largest economy in the world is fueled by millions of small companies, which in turn are fueled by millions of hardworking women and men who've turned their dreams and visions into reality," said Senator Atkins. "Our state's small-business owners help make our communities thrive, and they deserve to be honored and celebrated."
"Small businesses are critical to the strength of local economies and communities. They give opportunities to people with entrepreneurial spirits and the will to work hard, and are the cornerstone of the American Dream," said Assemblymember Quirk-Silva. "Each May, we take a moment to recognize their contributions as job creators and trailblazers for innovation and diversity."
"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and when small business thrives, California thrives," said Assemblymember Cooper. "We are home to over 3.8 million small businesses and California owes an enormous debt of gratitude for their contributions to our state. Thank you for making California the world's sixth largest economy!"
"I am proud to join my colleagues to kick off California Small Business Month. Our golden state holds rank amongst the largest economies in the world and small businesses are the backbone," exclaimed Assemblymember Garcia. "While we dedicate this time to celebrate our intrepid small business owners we must also step up in support of their endeavors. Together we can work to create a more inclusive economy, increase accessibility to resources and implement equitable policies that will allow both our businesses and communities to thrive."
Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz)
GO-Biz serves as California's single point of contact for economic development and job creation efforts. GO-Biz offers a range of services to business owners including: attraction, retention and expansion services, site selection, permit streamlining, clearing of regulatory hurdles, small business assistance, international trade development, assistance with state government, and much more. For more information visit: www.business.ca.gov.
