Free Community Health Day Services in Auburn

Chapa-De Indian Health Hosts Community Health Day May 6, 2017

Auburn, CA- Chapa-De Indian Health will host Community Health Day this Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Auburn Health Center. The event is FREE and open to the public. Event sponsors include California Health & Wellness and River City Medical Group. All attendees will be able to take advantage of FREE health screenings, fun activities and giveaways.

Chapa-De staff will be conducting free services for children and adults that include:

* Dental Screenings & Fluoride Varnish Treatments

* Diabetes Risk Assessments & Blood Sugar (A1C) Screening

* Tips for Healthy Living

* Cholesterol & Blood Pressure Screenings

* Vision & Hearing Screenings



Chapa-De believes that all members of the Auburn community and surrounding areas should have access to medical services and Community Health Day serves as one pathway to receiving premier and affordable healthcare.



Chapa-De medical professionals will be on site to speak with visitors about services available at Chapa-De. Chapa-De is open to all patients and accepts low-income and limited income households.



Local community organizations will also be present to share information about their resources and programs.



Auburn Organizations Include:

* Acres of Hope

* Advocates for Mentally Ill Housing

* Auburn Interfaith Food Closest

* California Health and Wellness

* California Rural Indian Health Board (CRIHB)

* CRIHB California Tribal Epidemiology Center

* Community Recovery Resources (CoRR)

* Golden Sierra Life Skills, Inc.

* Kaiser Permanente

* Kids First

* KidZKount (PCAC, Head Start)

* Lighthouse Family Resource Center

* Lilliput Families

* Placer County Public Health

* Placer County Sherriff

* Placer Food Bank

* Placer Independent Resource Services

* Planned Parenthood Mar Monte

* River City Medical Group

* Sierra Forever Families

* Sierra Pregnancy & Health

* Stand Up Placer

* Sutter Auburn Faith

* Volunteers of America (Veteran Services)

For more information about Chapa-De Indian Health, please visit: http://chapa-de.org/ or call (530) 887-2800



For more information about Community Health Day, Please visit: http://chapa-de.org/auburn-events/dont-miss-health-day/



WHEN: Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Auburn Health Center

11670 Atwood Road

Auburn, CA 95603