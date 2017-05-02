Big Fish Grill in Monterey Stands Out
Monterey, CA- A slight ocean breeze, a tasty meal, a cold beer, and one of the best views on Monterey's Historic Old Fisherman's Wharf at sundown is one heck of a combination.
A recent trip to the Monterey Peninsula found us wandering town one evening in search of dinner. While often forgoing the more popular tourist destinations in search of something different, we found ourselves smack dab in the middle of the popular Monterey Wharf. A tourist destination in every sense of the word, it turned out to be a great decision.
Online reviews raved that the Big Fish Grill Restaurant had among the best views on the wharf and when we saw sea otters and sea lions swimming in plain view of diners, we agreed and promptly settled in for the show and a bite. Luckily, it was midweek and we avoided the crowds. Promptly seated waterside, we ordered up some cold drinks and watched sea otters dine and play a mere few feet from our table.
We ordered up some Cioppino, the fish stew made famous in San Francisco. The combo of prawns, scallops, fresh fish, calamari, clams and mussels in tomato broth served with garlic cheese bread was ideal for this seafood lover. The prices and food are about what you might expect in a popular tourist location with a view. We enjoyed our meals and not many places have sea otters swimming next to you while dining!
The Big Fish Grill provided fantastic views, a good meal with cold drinks and friendly service. Watching wildlife outside our window is what really made our dinner experience stand out and we would certainly consider going again
Next time you're planning a trip Monterey, the Big Fish Grill is a fun stop.
