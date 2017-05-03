6 Music Bands Worthy of Old School Fans
Curated Music Worth Sharing: New Music for Old School
Roseville, CA- Discovering and sharing music is a passion for so many.
Each week, we probe the musical minds of friends, family and acquaintances to learn what music fuels their days. In the process, we absorb and expand our listening habits with auditory treats to add to our own collection.
Here will share some of those gems from both popular and hidden bands. We hope you find something enjoyable and worth sharing. Spotify playlist links are included.
6 Bands Worthy of Old School Fans
1. Band of Horses
Melodic, great arrangements and one great song after another.
View list or follow on Spotify
2. Willie & Lobo
The duo that got us excited about New Flamenco and World Music. Perfect for poolside and happy hour parties.
View list or follow on Spotify
3 - Norah Jones
Beautiful voice, great songs. Easy on the ears.
View list or follow on Spotify
4 - Riverside
Classic and unexpected find. Progressive rock band from Poland with unique blend of influences that captures the vibe of early Pink Floyd to heavier bands. Loud or with headphones recommended.
View list or follow on Spotify
5- The Heavy Circles
Definitely not heavy, but a well crafted album from people you may know. Always a family favorite.
View list or follow on Spotify
6- Jonathan Wilson
This list would not be complete without Jonathan Wilson, The definition of old school. He's got the sound, the vintage gear and the spirit of another era. Classic songs from Bonnaroo show.
View list or follow on Spotify
