6 Music Bands Worthy of Old School Fans

Curated Music Worth Sharing: New Music for Old School

Roseville, CA- Discovering and sharing music is a passion for so many.

Each week, we probe the musical minds of friends, family and acquaintances to learn what music fuels their days. In the process, we absorb and expand our listening habits with auditory treats to add to our own collection.

Here will share some of those gems from both popular and hidden bands. We hope you find something enjoyable and worth sharing. Spotify playlist links are included.

6 Bands Worthy of Old School Fans

1. Band of Horses

Melodic, great arrangements and one great song after another.

View list or follow on Spotify

2. Willie & Lobo

The duo that got us excited about New Flamenco and World Music. Perfect for poolside and happy hour parties.

View list or follow on Spotify

3 - Norah Jones

Beautiful voice, great songs. Easy on the ears.

View list or follow on Spotify

4 - Riverside

Classic and unexpected find. Progressive rock band from Poland with unique blend of influences that captures the vibe of early Pink Floyd to heavier bands. Loud or with headphones recommended.

View list or follow on Spotify

5- The Heavy Circles

Definitely not heavy, but a well crafted album from people you may know. Always a family favorite.

View list or follow on Spotify

6- Jonathan Wilson

This list would not be complete without Jonathan Wilson, The definition of old school. He's got the sound, the vintage gear and the spirit of another era. Classic songs from Bonnaroo show.

View list or follow on Spotify



