Ironstone Amphitheatre Concert Schedule
Murphys, CA- The 2017 concert season at Ironstone Amphitheater gets ready to kick off another season of live music in the foothills. Get ready for lots of great music, wine and food in a fabulous setting.
2017 Ironstone Concert Schedule
- Jun 09 Toby Keith
- Jun 10 Boston with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
- Jun 17 John Mellencamp Sad Clowns & Hillbillies
- Jun 18 The Moody Blues
- Jul 21 Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie with The Wallflowers
- Jul 24 Matchbox Twenty / Counting Crows
- Aug 11 Jake Owens with Drew Baldridge
- Aug 13 Steve Miller with Peter Frampton
- Aug 18 Willie Nelson with Kacey Musgraves
- Sep 09 George Benson & Kenny G
Ironstone Amphitheatre
1894 Six Mile Rd
Ironstone Vineyards
Murphys, CA 95247
