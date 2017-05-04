Tour de Lincoln: Get on Your Bikes and Ride

Lincoln, CA- I don't believe in Peter Pan, Frankenstein or Superman, All I wanna do is...

Queen lyrics aside, it's time again to get on your bikes and ride in the annual Tour de Lincoln on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

The popular benefit bike ride is a great excuse to enjoy the scenic back roads of Lincoln and South Placer County. Following the epic rains this year, spring is in full display so this year's ride is one not to miss.

Rides available range from the 10 mile pleasure cruise up to the metric century.

According to the Tour de Lincoln website, "The ride is fee based and includes a continental breakfast, well stocked rest stops along the routes, and a great post-ride BBQ lunch. Area bike shops provide minor repairs at the start/finish and at some of the rest stops for your convenience."

A spring bike ride in beautiful Northern California, cycling camaraderie and some tasty vittles. Plus it's all for a great cause. Sounds like a superb time is in store for cyclists!.

For all the details and registration, ride over to http://www.tourdelincoln.org/