714 Inches of Snow Means Fourth of July Skiing at Tahoe
[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - Winter and summer will blend together in 2017 at Squaw Valley as the resort emerges from a historic winter and sets the stage to operate July 1-4 and Saturdays thereafter as long as conditions allow.
714 inches of snow fell at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows this winter, equaling nearly 60 feet. 10 Atmospheric River weather events hit the resort, where the average season sees two to four. Squaw Valley currently has a base depth of 20 feet and is primed to offer skiing and riding in the Shirley zone for winter enthusiasts looking to boot-up long into the summer. As the only Tahoe resort planning to operate beyond the month of May, Squaw Valley will offer skiing and riding on July 4 for the fourth time ever and will venture beyond Independence Day for the first time in its history.
The California Department of Water Resources has declared the 2016-17 water year the wettest on record, just over half way through the water year (October 2016-October 2017). January 2017 at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows broke the resort's record for most snow in one month, with 282 inches, followed by the snowiest February ever with another 196 inches. With the Tahoe Basin snowpack currently at more than 300% of average, the Squaw Valley operations team plans to work in conjunction with Mother Nature, as they have all season long, to provide a skiable surface in July and beyond, narrowing the gap between the 2016-17 season and the 2017-18 season.
"We are in the business of skiing here at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, and engaging creative solutions to take advantage of this historic snow year is an irresistible proposition," said Andy Wirth, president and CEO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. "To many of our guests, the idea of summer skiing and riding is a novelty, but with the season we've had here we can provide a surface for skiing and riding that guests will want to enjoy not just once, but weekend after weekend."
Guests planning to ski and ride will access High Camp at 8200' via the Aerial Tram and make their way on foot between High Camp and where the snow remains. Through the strategic movement of snow using grooming machines, Squaw Valley mountain operations team members will transport snow from areas with ample snow to areas with lower amounts of snow, effectively maximizing the snowpack long into summer. The Shirley zone also benefits from a northwest aspect, limiting sun exposure and snow loss due to melting.
Alpine Meadows will operate on Saturdays & Sundays only through closing day on Sunday, May 14. Operations at Squaw Valley will continue seven days a week through May, on weekends in June and July 1-4. Beyond the 4th of July, Squaw Valley is planning to operate the Shirley Lake Express chair on Saturdays for 2017-18 Tahoe Super Passholders. Discounted daily lift tickets will also be available.
As always, skiing and riding operations are weather and conditions permitting. Summer operations will continue as long as the snowpack allows, with no closing day currently scheduled.
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesCalifornia Senate Approves Bill to Move Up State's Presidential PrimarySACRAMENTO, CA - Today the California State Senate overwhelmingly approved the Prime Time Primary (Senate Bill 568) to shift the state's presidential primary
714 Inches of Snow Means Fourth of July Skiing at Tahoe[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - Winter and summer will blend together in 2017 at Squaw Valley as the resort emerges from a historic winter and sets the stage to operate July 1-4
Tour de Lincoln: Get on Your Bikes and RideLincoln, CA- I don't believe in Peter Pan, Frankenstein or Superman, All I wanna do is...
Fleetwood Mac's Buckingham & McVie New Album and TourLOS ANGELES - Longtime members of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have joined together to record their first-ever album as a duo.
Ironstone Amphitheatre Concert ScheduleMurphys, CA- The 2017 concert season at Ironstone Amphitheater gets ready to kick off another season of live music in the foothills.
6 Music Bands Worthy of Old School FansRoseville, CA- Each week, we probe the musical minds of friends, family and acquaintances to learn what music fuels their days.
Cordelia Community Park: Terrific Travel StopFairfield, CA - Cordelia Community Park offers the perfect pit stop for 680 travelers.
Big Fish Grill in Monterey Stands OutMonterey, CA- A slight ocean breeze, a tasty meal, a cold beer, and one of the best views on Monterey's Historic Old Fisherman's Wharf at sundown is one heck of a combination.
Free Community Health Day Services in AuburnAuburn, CA- Chapa-De Indian Health will host Community Health Day this Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Auburn Health Center
Small Business Month Kickoff at California State CapitolSacramento, Calif. - The Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) officially kicked off the annual California Small Business Month
Gift to Placer Community Foundation Honors Love and Care of CommunityThe late Dunlap Robert "Bob" Robinson and the passing last December of his loving wife Dulcie Robinson brought to close two caring philanthropists in the Auburn community
Roseville Flash Crime Report (5.1.17)Roseville Police activity digest summary update for the period covering April 21-28, 2017.
NEWS: In Case You Missed It