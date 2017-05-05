Roseville, Rocklin and Beyond Weekend Events On Tap
Roseville, CA - The sun is shining, the air is warm and the Cinco de Mayo weekend is upon us. All signs point to another fun-filled weekend of action-packed local events in the Roseville and Rocklin region.
Family friendly events to solo adventures await as our region continues to kick it up another notch in the fun department. Check out a sampling below of what's on tap in Roseville, Rocklin, Sacramento, Lincoln and beyond this weekend. Click on any event for more details.
Roseville & Rocklin Regional Events Calendar
5/5/2017 - Roseville 2017
5/5/2017 - Local Concert Schedules
5/5/2017 - Explore Local
5/5/2017 - California Travel Ideas
5/5/2017 - First Fridays at Fountains at Roseville
5/5/2017 - Rocklin Community Festival
5/5/2017 - Cinco de Mayo
5/5/2017 - Date Night - Late Night
5/6/2017 - Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
5/6/2017 - Foothills Brewfest
5/6/2017 - Roseville Museum Day
5/6/2017 - Gardens of the Hills Fundraiser Tour & Crafts Fair
5/6/2017 - Album Release Party
5/6/2017 - Folk Pop show at Acoustic Den
5/6/2017 - Roseville Baby Boomer Festival
5/6/2017 - Midtown Farmers Market
5/6/2017 - Tour de Lincoln 2017
5/6/2017 - Folsom Handcar Derby
5/6/2017 - Meat and Greet Barbecue in Folsom
5/7/2017 - I Love the 80s Fun Run in Roseville
5/7/2017 - FREE Great Scott Bike and Walk Event
Placer County News HeadlinesWhitney Oaks Golf Club Celebrates 20 YearsRocklin, CA- Last night amidst the warm spring air, Whitney Oaks Golf Club threw a party in celebration of 20 years of swinging success.
California Senate Approves Bill to Move Up State's Presidential PrimarySACRAMENTO, CA - Today the California State Senate overwhelmingly approved the Prime Time Primary (Senate Bill 568) to shift the state's presidential primary
714 Inches of Snow Means Fourth of July Skiing at Tahoe[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - Winter and summer will blend together in 2017 at Squaw Valley as the resort emerges from a historic winter and sets the stage to operate July 1-4
Tour de Lincoln: Get on Your Bikes and RideLincoln, CA- I don't believe in Peter Pan, Frankenstein or Superman, All I wanna do is...
Fleetwood Mac's Buckingham & McVie New Album and TourLOS ANGELES - Longtime members of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have joined together to record their first-ever album as a duo.
Ironstone Amphitheatre Concert ScheduleMurphys, CA- The 2017 concert season at Ironstone Amphitheater gets ready to kick off another season of live music in the foothills.
6 Music Bands Worthy of Old School FansRoseville, CA- Each week, we probe the musical minds of friends, family and acquaintances to learn what music fuels their days.
Cordelia Community Park: Terrific Travel StopFairfield, CA - Cordelia Community Park offers the perfect pit stop for 680 travelers.
Big Fish Grill in Monterey Stands OutMonterey, CA- A slight ocean breeze, a tasty meal, a cold beer, and one of the best views on Monterey's Historic Old Fisherman's Wharf at sundown is one heck of a combination.
Free Community Health Day Services in AuburnAuburn, CA- Chapa-De Indian Health will host Community Health Day this Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Auburn Health Center
Small Business Month Kickoff at California State CapitolSacramento, Calif. - The Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) officially kicked off the annual California Small Business Month
