Whitney Oaks Golf Club Celebrates 20 Years

Rocklin, CA- Last night amidst the warm spring air, Whitney Oaks Golf Club threw a party in celebration of 20 years of swinging success.

Hundreds of guests that included area residents, business owners and local politicos mingled about the party while sampling tasty Hors d'oeuvres and refreshments. A flowing chocolate fondue station in the clubhouse made for a sweet addition for those in attendance.

Throughout the evening, the party overflowed from the vibrant clubhouse to the outdoors. Whitney Oaks offers up some of Rocklin's best scenery amidst a golf course well known for being both fun and challenging.

The highlight for us was chilling out on the lawn area just below the clubhouse. Auburn based band, Hannah Jane Kile Band was serving up some fantastic live music as guests relaxed on plush outdoor couches. Attractively decorated wine barrels were set up as standing tables and umbrellas kept guest cools while Whitney Oaks served up wine and tasty treats.

Whitney Oaks Golf Club is always fun whether you're a golfer or not. We regularly visit to grab lunch and a beer on their beautiful patio that overlooks the course.

For us, any excuse to visit and enjoy Whitney Oaks Golf Club is a good one and last night was certainly no exception.

Learn more at http://www.whitneyoaksgolf.com/

