Whitney Oaks Golf Club Celebrates 20 Years
Rocklin, CA- Last night amidst the warm spring air, Whitney Oaks Golf Club threw a party in celebration of 20 years of swinging success.
Hundreds of guests that included area residents, business owners and local politicos mingled about the party while sampling tasty Hors d'oeuvres and refreshments. A flowing chocolate fondue station in the clubhouse made for a sweet addition for those in attendance.
Throughout the evening, the party overflowed from the vibrant clubhouse to the outdoors. Whitney Oaks offers up some of Rocklin's best scenery amidst a golf course well known for being both fun and challenging.
The highlight for us was chilling out on the lawn area just below the clubhouse. Auburn based band, Hannah Jane Kile Band was serving up some fantastic live music as guests relaxed on plush outdoor couches. Attractively decorated wine barrels were set up as standing tables and umbrellas kept guest cools while Whitney Oaks served up wine and tasty treats.
Whitney Oaks Golf Club is always fun whether you're a golfer or not. We regularly visit to grab lunch and a beer on their beautiful patio that overlooks the course.
For us, any excuse to visit and enjoy Whitney Oaks Golf Club is a good one and last night was certainly no exception.
Learn more at http://www.whitneyoaksgolf.com/
About Placer County Travel & Adventure
Fun and colorful experiences of fun places to visit in Placer County and surrounding areas. Invite our local travel editors today!VIEW MORE TRAVEL ARTICLES
Make It Happen!
Rocklin, Roseville Yellow Pages -Automotive | Business | Community | Education | Finance | Health | Home Improvement
Pet Care | Real Estate | Restaurants | Tech | View All | * Add/Upgrade Business
Placer County News HeadlinesWhitney Oaks Golf Club Celebrates 20 YearsRocklin, CA- Last night amidst the warm spring air, Whitney Oaks Golf Club threw a party in celebration of 20 years of swinging success.
Roseville, Rocklin and Beyond Weekend Events On TapRoseville, CA - The sun is shining, the air is warm and the Cinco de Mayo weekend is upon us. All signs point to another fun-filled weekend
California Senate Approves Bill to Move Up State's Presidential PrimarySACRAMENTO, CA - Today the California State Senate overwhelmingly approved the Prime Time Primary (Senate Bill 568) to shift the state's presidential primary
714 Inches of Snow Means Fourth of July Skiing at Tahoe[Olympic Valley, Calif.] - Winter and summer will blend together in 2017 at Squaw Valley as the resort emerges from a historic winter and sets the stage to operate July 1-4
Tour de Lincoln: Get on Your Bikes and RideLincoln, CA- I don't believe in Peter Pan, Frankenstein or Superman, All I wanna do is...
Fleetwood Mac's Buckingham & McVie New Album and TourLOS ANGELES - Longtime members of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have joined together to record their first-ever album as a duo.
Ironstone Amphitheatre Concert ScheduleMurphys, CA- The 2017 concert season at Ironstone Amphitheater gets ready to kick off another season of live music in the foothills.
6 Music Bands Worthy of Old School FansRoseville, CA- Each week, we probe the musical minds of friends, family and acquaintances to learn what music fuels their days.
Cordelia Community Park: Terrific Travel StopFairfield, CA - Cordelia Community Park offers the perfect pit stop for 680 travelers.
Big Fish Grill in Monterey Stands OutMonterey, CA- A slight ocean breeze, a tasty meal, a cold beer, and one of the best views on Monterey's Historic Old Fisherman's Wharf at sundown is one heck of a combination.
Free Community Health Day Services in AuburnAuburn, CA- Chapa-De Indian Health will host Community Health Day this Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Auburn Health Center
Small Business Month Kickoff at California State CapitolSacramento, Calif. - The Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) officially kicked off the annual California Small Business Month
NEWS: In Case You Missed It